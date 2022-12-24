Rams' Jalen Ramsey Reveals Thoughts on Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

Two of the NFL's premiere cornerbacks are set to square off Sunday as Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams host Patrick Surtain II and the Denver Broncos ... but how does Ramsey feel about his young counterpart?

Since being named first-team All-Pro in 2017 after his second season, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has set the gold standard at his position.

But the guard might be starting to change, as Ramsey failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie season - while three players in either their first or second year received their first invitation.

One of those belongs to the Rams' Christmas Day opponent, the Denver Broncos , in the form of star corner Patrick Surtain II, a former top-10 pick who's set to start in his Pro Bowl debut.

Ahead of his first meeting against Surtain II, Ramsey shared that the two have had "a couple" conversations - about "the game and what's going on with each other" - and praised the 22-year-old's skill set.

“He's really good," Ramsey said. "I think he's really good. (He’s) very good, I like his game. I think he's a lockdown, shutdown corner. The future's bright obviously at the position in my opinion."

Ramsey noted that Denver's defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, was Los Angeles' defensive backs coach a season ago, and that Surtain II is being "asked to do some of the similar things that I'm asked to do here in this defense."

Per Ramsey, understanding the difficulties of that role only heightens his view of Surtain II - and he issued something of a warning to Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield .

"I know how tough that (role) is in this defense, so I’ve got a lot of respect for him," said Ramsey. "I think he's good. I hope he doesn't do too much to hurt us on Sunday. Me personally I wouldn't go at him much. He's a really, really good player in my opinion.”

Ramsey, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro knows a thing or two about cornerback at the highest level ... and he believes Surtain II is simply next in line.

Ramsey's Rams and Surtain II's Broncos are set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. Pacific on Sunday inside SoFi Stadium.

