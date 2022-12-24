ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-'French didn't mention this' - referee hits back in criticism over Argentina goal

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5rE1_0jtZZBLY00

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.

Argentina won the final in Lusail, Qatar 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 following 120 minutes of action, with Messi scoring twice and Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick for France.

Szymon Marciniak, the first referee from Poland to officiate a World Cup final, faced criticism from French media that he should have chalked off Messi's extra-time goal because two Argentina substitutes appeared to enter the pitch before the ball went into the net.

French newspaper L'Equipe mentioned the International Football Association Board's Law 3, paragraph 9, which includes that the referee must disallow the goal if a substituted player was on the field of play when the goal was scored.

Marciniak responded to the criticism in a unique manner.

He pulled up a screenshot on his phone that showed seven French substitutes had entered the field while they were celebrating one of Mbappe's goals.

"The French didn't mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappe scores a goal," Marciniak said as he held up the phone while speaking to reporters.

Marciniak's comments came after a petition, asking the final to be replayed due to officiating errors, was launched. The petition has so far crossed 220,000 signatures.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 18

Jeremy Dominique
4d ago

GREAT game. I’m sad Les Bleus lost but the way they played in the first 60 minutes was pathetic. Let it go and bring on the next World Cup.

Reply(1)
11
Gregorio Oliver
4d ago

one of the goals mbape scored shouldn't count as one of their players touched the ball with their hand so stop crying about it argentina won .

Reply
10
DieselDave
4d ago

Let it be…. Sheeesh….. I’ve read some articles that the French want them to replay the final game due to FIFA officials bad calls 😂. That’s not gonna happen. There are bad calls on ALL sports. Some benefit the winning teams, some are bad for the losers. Regardless, get over it. ITS OVER…….

Reply
9
Related
The Comeback

Iranian soccer player facing horrifying consequences

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, members of Iran’s national soccer team showed their support for Iranian women and others protesting back home. While that was happening, another soccer player involved in those protests was putting himself in harm’s way in order to push back on the country’s draconian policies. Before Iran‘s first match of Read more... The post Iranian soccer player facing horrifying consequences appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
game-news24.com

No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan

Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Yardbarker

Ligue 1: Hugo Ekitike Speaks About Pressure He Faces Since Arriving at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain is betting on Hugo Ekitike being the next great French striker. The 20-year-old arrived from Stade de Reims this past summer transfer window on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. The capital club will have to pay €28.5 million upfront, so sporting advisor Luis Campos is...
FOX Sports

Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty; teen Ben Seghir shines

PARIS (AP) — World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar's red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg on Wednesday. PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a...
Yardbarker

Report Pinpoints Just When Lionel Messi Will Return to Training for PSG

As it stands, Lionel Messi is the lone Paris Saint-Germain player who featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup who has not yet returned to the club to begin preparations for the second half of the season. Since the 2022 World Cup Final, Messi has spent nearly every day celebrating the dramatic win over France, and he also spent Christmas Day with his family back home in Argentina.
atptour.com

Cornet, Rinderknech Win As France Dominates Argentina

Team France’s Alize Cornet and Arthur Rinderknech both passed the test of a first-time encounter with flying colours on Thursday at the United Cup, where they defeated Team Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle and Francisco Cerundolo, respectively. In a double-header of first-time tour-level meetings, Cornet and Rinderknech each secured...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Reuters

Reuters

672K+
Followers
370K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy