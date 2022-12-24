Fire at Mid-Wilshire High-Rise Knocked Down

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Firefighters contained and extinguished a fire at a 13-story complex Friday evening in Mid-Wilshire near Park La Brea.

The fire was reported at 11:21 p.m., and crews responded to 350 S. Fuller Ave., where they found flames coming from the kitchen of a unit on the building's seventh floor, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters searched the building after gaining control of the flames and found two dogs, which they safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported.