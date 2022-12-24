ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fire at Mid-Wilshire High-Rise Knocked Down

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yj1Ye_0jtZZ9fL00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Firefighters contained and extinguished a fire at a 13-story complex Friday evening in Mid-Wilshire near Park La Brea.

The fire was reported at 11:21 p.m., and crews responded to 350 S. Fuller Ave., where they found flames coming from the kitchen of a unit on the building's seventh floor, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters searched the building after gaining control of the flames and found two dogs, which they safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills

Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a collision involving a semi-truck and a sedan in Los Angeles County on Tuesday. Authorities responded to the scene at South Bonnie Beach Place and Bandini Boulevard in Vernon around 3:39 p.m. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Car-to-car shooting leaves man injured near Culver City

LOS ANGELES – A motorist was wounded early Tuesday morning during a car-to-car shooting in the Del Rey area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. at Centinela and Louise avenues, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Moran. The man called 911 to report...
CULVER CITY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy