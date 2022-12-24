ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainepublic.org

Maine state parks assessing damage from storm

The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm

Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
YORK COUNTY, ME
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine

Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Line workers continue to restore power for Mainers

Maine (WABI) - For every instance of the lights coming back on - there is a power crew working out in the field to make it happen. Both Versant and Central Maine Power with hundreds to teams spanning the state to deal with the aftermath of the intense weekend winds and rain.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?

Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Must Visit Maine And New Hampshire Snow Tubing Parks

One of the great things about living in mostly-rural New England is the fact that we have outdoor activities year 'round. Unlike some places, where there are some times of the year where you are stuck inside, we have stuff to do in all four seasons. We've got ATVing and...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
EDGECOMB, ME
NECN

WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap

How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
ORLEANS, MA
B98.5

Open Letter To Those Who Plow Our Roads in Maine

Okay, we need to have a little talk. It's time to focus on the roads. Maine's weather is something that we just can't complain too much about anymore because Mama Nature's favorite child is Florida, we're like the step-child that needs to be snowed on constantly because we didn't put the toilet seat down.
MAINE STATE

