mainepublic.org
Maine state parks assessing damage from storm
The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
WGME
Light snow in parts of Maine Wednesday, mild and wet to ring in the new year
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final chilly day in store for Wednesday with some light snow, and then warmer temperatures take hold as we head towards New Year’s weekend. While it will be mild to start 2023, we will be quite wet as we ring in the new year. Wednesday will...
mainepublic.org
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm
Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
Thousands of Mainers remain in the dark following massive weekend storm
MAINE, USA — Thousands of Mainers are still in the dark Monday, three days after a powerful rain and windstorm blanketed the state. "It was really hurricane-level damage in terms of the devastation we saw on the system," Versant Power President John Flynn said. As of Monday afternoon, more...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Wednesday December 28, 2022 at 4pm.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
WMTW
Lots of clouds with a flurry Wednesday
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
wabi.tv
Line workers continue to restore power for Mainers
Maine (WABI) - For every instance of the lights coming back on - there is a power crew working out in the field to make it happen. Both Versant and Central Maine Power with hundreds to teams spanning the state to deal with the aftermath of the intense weekend winds and rain.
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
WMTW
A few clouds and passing flurries tonight
How’s the weather looking for your Monday night? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
NECN
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
