Read full article on original website
Related
A Brewer Man is Accused of Attacking a Convenience Store Clerk
A Brewer man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a clerk at the local Circle K. Brewer Police were called to the Circle K convenience store and gas station on North Main Street just after 10:00 Monday night for a report of an assault. Officers responded and learned that a man had entered the store with another person and tried to buy something. Witnesses said the man became frustrated when his card wouldn't work so he went behind the counter and allegedly assaulted the clerk, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The clerk's identity has not been released.
wabi.tv
4 people injured after head-on crash in Monson
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash due to bad road conditions in Monson this morning. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Route 15 around 11. One person was trapped and had to be freed from a car.
wabi.tv
Brewer man facing charges after assaulting gas station clerk
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a clerk at a gas station Monday night. Joel Williams, 24, was arrested for assault, violation of release conditions, and an active arrest warrant. Brewer Police say they were called to the Circle K on...
foxbangor.com
Brewer man charged for assaulting store clerk
BREWER– A Brewer man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a store clerk the day after Christmas. Joel Williams,24, is being charged with assault, violation of release and an active arrest warrant. Brewer police responded to reports of an assault at the Circle K on North Main Street...
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
wabi.tv
Update: Vassalboro man who had been missing found safe
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Vassalboro man Tuesday night. Police say 79-year-old William Whitley was last seen around 6pm on December 27th at the Shaw’s Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Whitley is driving a gold, Toyota Camry with Maine...
Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
wabi.tv
One man dead after Cornville crash
CORNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One man died in a crash in Cornville on Christmas Eve. The Morning Sentinel reports 24-year-old Israel Parsons of Cornville was traveling on the Molunkus Road around 10pm. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office told the paper that Parsons’ car struck a utility pole and rolled down...
observer-me.com
Bangor church offers a lifeline for homeless population on cold winter nights
On a cold December Thursday night, John Michaud of Milo walked up the steps of the Mansion Church in Bangor with his laptop bag slung over his shoulder, greeting people waiting outside by name. At 6 p.m. on the dot, Michaud, 38, welcomed people into the Center Street church one...
foxbangor.com
Store Plaza Sinkhole
SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
wabi.tv
Waterville Family is re-purposing Christmas trees
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A family in Waterville is re-purposing Christmas trees. Megan Schisler and her family has a homestead farm where they raise poultry, goats, and lambs. This year, they’re asking people to donate their chemical free, ornament free, Christmas trees to help feed their goats. Schisler says...
wabi.tv
Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
mainebiz.biz
Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor
A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.
Authorities Say Body Found By Busy Bangor Shopping Center Thursday Morning
An already bustling part of Bangor was a buzz with more activity and police presence than usual Thursday morning, as authorities were called to the Airport Mall Complex off Union Street in Bangor for the report of a dead body in the field next to the building. Bangor PD's Public...
wabi.tv
Previous owners of Waterville House of Pizza reclaim ownership less than a year after it was sold
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Nicholas Komodis and his father Stavros owned and operated the Waterville House of Pizza since 2008. Earlier this year, the pair decided the time was right to make a change and sold the pizza shop to another family. “I’m 71 years old, it is time to...
foxbangor.com
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
wabi.tv
Maine’s first chocolate cafe at the Art Center in Downtown Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a little over a week since the opening of the Paul J Schupf (shuff) Art Center in downtown Waterville. The center has the Maine’s first chocolate cafe on the first floor called, Bixby Chocolate Café. Bixby Chocolate was started by Kate...
Comments / 3