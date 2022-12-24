ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownville, ME

Q106.5

A Brewer Man is Accused of Attacking a Convenience Store Clerk

A Brewer man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a clerk at the local Circle K. Brewer Police were called to the Circle K convenience store and gas station on North Main Street just after 10:00 Monday night for a report of an assault. Officers responded and learned that a man had entered the store with another person and tried to buy something. Witnesses said the man became frustrated when his card wouldn't work so he went behind the counter and allegedly assaulted the clerk, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The clerk's identity has not been released.
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

4 people injured after head-on crash in Monson

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash due to bad road conditions in Monson this morning. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Route 15 around 11. One person was trapped and had to be freed from a car.
MONSON, ME
wabi.tv

Brewer man facing charges after assaulting gas station clerk

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a clerk at a gas station Monday night. Joel Williams, 24, was arrested for assault, violation of release conditions, and an active arrest warrant. Brewer Police say they were called to the Circle K on...
BREWER, ME
foxbangor.com

Brewer man charged for assaulting store clerk

BREWER– A Brewer man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a store clerk the day after Christmas. Joel Williams,24, is being charged with assault, violation of release and an active arrest warrant. Brewer police responded to reports of an assault at the Circle K on North Main Street...
BREWER, ME
Q106.5

UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man

Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
VASSALBORO, ME
wabi.tv

Update: Vassalboro man who had been missing found safe

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Vassalboro man Tuesday night. Police say 79-year-old William Whitley was last seen around 6pm on December 27th at the Shaw’s Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Whitley is driving a gold, Toyota Camry with Maine...
VASSALBORO, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
CORNVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

One man dead after Cornville crash

CORNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One man died in a crash in Cornville on Christmas Eve. The Morning Sentinel reports 24-year-old Israel Parsons of Cornville was traveling on the Molunkus Road around 10pm. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office told the paper that Parsons’ car struck a utility pole and rolled down...
CORNVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Store Plaza Sinkhole

SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Family is re-purposing Christmas trees

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A family in Waterville is re-purposing Christmas trees. Megan Schisler and her family has a homestead farm where they raise poultry, goats, and lambs. This year, they’re asking people to donate their chemical free, ornament free, Christmas trees to help feed their goats. Schisler says...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor

A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
BANGOR, ME

