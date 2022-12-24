ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

WIBW

Two people taken to hospital, one critical, in Central Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a Central Topeka house fire Monday. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl told 13 NEWS the person was rescued from the home at 1278 of SW Lincoln, and taken to the hospital. Another person escaped on their own. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred early on Christmas morning. Officials said around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, TPD officers were dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. involving one vehicle. A car travelling west on SE 37th St left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a nearby front yard.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

South Topeka street closed after water-main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy south Topeka street is closed as a result of a water-main break. Traffic is closed on S.W. 27th Street east of S.W. Topeka Boulevard while crews make repairs to the water-main break, city officials said. In addition, the right northbound lane of S.W. Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man accused of forgery and theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Colton J. Dunaway of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on a Jackson County Kansas warrant on requested charges of forgery and theft. Dunaway was jailed...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Holton woman dies in weather related accident

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
HOLTON, KS
WIBW

TPD searching for aggravated burglary person of interest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for an individual in relation to a recent robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. released the photo above Tuesday. They are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to an ongoing aggravated battery and burglary that happened November 27 in the area of 1000 SW Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Brown County Sheriff

* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man jailed Christmas Eve for business robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a business robbery have a suspect in custody. Just before 8p.m. on December 1, police responded to a robbery at a pay-day loan store at 1735 NW Topeka Blvd, in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Upon arrival officers obtained a description of male suspect.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln. According to a Facebook message from a viewer, a GoFundMe was created for the victim of the fire. In the GoFundMe it states that the fire was started by a space heater.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City of Topeka dealing with 25 water-main breaks as of Tuesday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cold weather brings lots of challenges for Topeka-area residents, not the least of which are water-main breaks that disrupt traffic. As of Tuesday morning, the city of Topeka was dealing with 25 water-main breaks. Many of them were in the city’s southwest and west sides, including one at S.W. 19th and McAlister that flooded the intersection.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gas prices up slightly Wednesday in Kansas and nationwide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are up slightly Wednesday morning in Kansas and across the nation. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Wednesday was $3.13, up three cents from the $3.10 on Tuesday. Wednesday’s national average also was three cents above...
KANSAS STATE
