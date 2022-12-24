Best Bet: St. Brown Uses Snub to Sink Panthers

Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown should have a big game.

The Detroit Lions will be looking to rebound offensively against the Carolina Panthers.

Against the New York Jets, Detroit's offense struggled in the red zone, and was plagued by mistakes, most notably in the run game.

For Amon-Ra St. Brown, not being named to the Pro Bowl was disappointing, but the talented wideout acknowledged in the locker room this week there were several deserving players who earned the nod.

After being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, St. Brown documented all of the wideouts selected ahead of him. He is also constantly monitoring their production every week, as he continues to set new franchise receiving records.

In fact, he is only 26 receiving yards away from becoming the youngest Lions wideout to record a 1,000-yard receiving season.

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees St. Brown being able to aid Detroit's offense, especially if the defensive backs of the Panthers heavily focus on limiting DJ Chark and Jameson Williams.

Ellis tells All Lions , "St. Brown has been the team’s leading receiver and top target when healthy this season. St. Brown has had at least 74 receiving yards in five of his last six games. The only one he didn’t saw him get to 68 yards. While temps won’t be ideal in Carolina, they should still allow for the Lions' pass game to be more impactful this week. Being snubbed for the Pro Bowl, I expect the second-year wideout to be plenty motivated for a big game against an average Carolina defense. That is why my best bet this week is St. Brown going over 73.5 receiving yards (-115).