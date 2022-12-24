ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Best Bet: St. Brown Uses Snub to Sink Panthers

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M19d8_0jtZXuhJ00

Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown should have a big game.

The Detroit Lions will be looking to rebound offensively against the Carolina Panthers.

Against the New York Jets, Detroit's offense struggled in the red zone, and was plagued by mistakes, most notably in the run game.

For Amon-Ra St. Brown, not being named to the Pro Bowl was disappointing, but the talented wideout acknowledged in the locker room this week there were several deserving players who earned the nod.

After being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, St. Brown documented all of the wideouts selected ahead of him. He is also constantly monitoring their production every week, as he continues to set new franchise receiving records.

More: Lions-Panthers Predictions

In fact, he is only 26 receiving yards away from becoming the youngest Lions wideout to record a 1,000-yard receiving season.

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees St. Brown being able to aid Detroit's offense, especially if the defensive backs of the Panthers heavily focus on limiting DJ Chark and Jameson Williams.

Ellis tells All Lions , "St. Brown has been the team’s leading receiver and top target when healthy this season. St. Brown has had at least 74 receiving yards in five of his last six games. The only one he didn’t saw him get to 68 yards. While temps won’t be ideal in Carolina, they should still allow for the Lions' pass game to be more impactful this week. Being snubbed for the Pro Bowl, I expect the second-year wideout to be plenty motivated for a big game against an average Carolina defense. That is why my best bet this week is St. Brown going over 73.5 receiving yards (-115).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams

Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head... The post Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today

Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
DALLAS, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Lisa Wilson celebrates Zach Wilson’s girlfriend, Nicollete Dellano, as Jets drama swirls

New York may not have brought football glory to Zach Wilson, but his mom is grateful for one part of his tenure. Lisa Wilson spent the holiday weekend with the struggling Jets quarterback and his siblings, along with his rumored girlfriend Nicolette Dellano and her family, in New Jersey, according to photos she shared to her Instagram story. “So happy NY brought @nicolette_dellanno and her beautiful family into our lives,” Lisa wrote over a group photo that showed her, Wilson, Nicolette and more people at Pazzo Italian restaurant in Red Bank, New Jersey. Lisa also tagged Nicolette’s mother, Kathy Dellano, who...
RED BANK, NJ
The Spun

Look: NCAA Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another week of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, NCAA analyst Andy Katz updated his official college basketball rankings. Here is the latest top 25 poll from the college basketball expert on Monday:. Purdue. UConn. Arizona. Kansas. UCLA. Houston. Arkansas. Gonzaga. Texas. Baylor. Alabama. Miami.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Assistant Coach To Be Fired

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the win on Sunday night, defeating the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, but it didn't look good for most of the night. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense once again struggled to get things going. Throughout the season, fans have had issues with Bucs offensive...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Josh Norman Signing News

Veteran corner Josh Norman made his name as an All-Pro corner with the Panthers back in 2015. Now, according to reports, a reunion could be in order. Per PFF's Ari Meirov (via Joe Person), "The Panthers have had talks with CB Josh Norman about joining the team for the rest of the season. Noting, "Interim HC Steve Wilks was Norman's DBs coach from 2012-2015."
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names NFL's 'Least Attractive' Coaching Job

The Denver Broncos created a head coaching vacancy by firing Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. With only 32 possible positions, any open job will draw interest from prospective NFL coaches. However, Denver's next coach will inherit a difficult situation. Discussing the position on ESPN's NFL Live, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky called...
DENVER, CO
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy