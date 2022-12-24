ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Jacksonville

Looking for a place to beat the warm Florida weather? Check out these must-visit swimming holes near Jacksonville!. Ginnie Springs provides you with all the tools required to maximize your time in nature. Visitors frequently choose to go tubing along the Sante Fe River. However, there is a lot more to do at our park. Simply swimming and having fun with family and friends and family is another option.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Debra Fine

Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1

Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Here’s how you can adopt a white squirrel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year, News4JAX has been following white squirrel sightings in the Jacksonville area. I have received even more emails with images of white squirrels — including some outside of Northeast Florida. I love to hear from you and see your pictures of these, in my opinion, adorable animals — especially because I have yet to see one in person myself.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Waterfront parks: 5 models for Jacksonville

Downtown Jacksonville boasts one of the most beautiful waterfronts in the country, but historically, our public space along it hasn’t kept up. While investments like the popular Riverwalks and the ongoing renovation of Friendship Fountain Park have been positive additions, the city has a tendency to get in its own way, notably by spending $25 million and counting to turn the old Jacksonville Landing into an empty field that’s been dubbed Lenny’s Lawn. Despite some real advancements and hundreds of millions spent, Downtown Jacksonville’s waterfront is sleepier now than it was even five years ago.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'I'm going to lose my job' | Airline passengers look to buses, trains as JAX flight cancellations continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday brought another day of 40+ delays and 15+ cancellations at Jacksonville International Airport. It has some folks looking at other options. "It feels like not a movie, but like a series because you have to go through all these steps," said Emanuel Pagan while waiting for a bus at the Greyhound station in downtown Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sunnyside adding medical cannabis dispensary in King Street District

Sunnyside, the national cannabis dispensary brand operated by multistate cannabis operator Cresco Labs, is converting a building in the Jacksonville King Street District near Riverside and Avondale. The city issued a permit Dec. 22 for Right Way Facility Services of Benbrook, Texas, to renovate the building at 2725 College St....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
bestattractions.org

Perfect places to visit in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida, has a wide variety of attractions for visitors. There is plenty to do, from world-class beaches to nature preserves. In addition, you can take a trip to Amelia Island and experience some of the best beaches in the area. The city also features lively nightlife, making it a popular destination.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

St. Johns River Ferry suspending service Jan. 14

St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service Jan. 14 to April 1 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry work occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in good repair. “These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

