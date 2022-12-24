Read full article on original website
Jacksonville man arrested on Christmas Eve for threatening victim with firearm, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formationRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Former Fleming Island High football player declares for NFL draftTony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Florida witness photographs cigar-shaped object that quickly fadedRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Jacksonville
Looking for a place to beat the warm Florida weather? Check out these must-visit swimming holes near Jacksonville!. Ginnie Springs provides you with all the tools required to maximize your time in nature. Visitors frequently choose to go tubing along the Sante Fe River. However, there is a lot more to do at our park. Simply swimming and having fun with family and friends and family is another option.
What was that unusual cloud at sunrise along the First Coast?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday morning at sunrise in the eastern sky of the First Coast it looked like someone with an absurdly large pen signed a doctors signature in our sky in cursive. A swirl pattern of clouds was seen reflecting off the rising sun over the ocean. What was it?
Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1
Celestial Farms to permanently close Jan. 1Photo byCelestial Farms. On Jan.1, 2023, Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms will permanently close. The farm, a division of Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc, has served the Greater Jacksonville area since June 2001. Their mission is to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals.
Southern Roots Filling Station announces closure months after facing possible 400% rent increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Riverside restaurant that was facing a potential 400% increase in rent this summer is set to close its doors on Saturday, the owners announced on social media. Action News Jax first told you in August about how Southern Roots Filling Station owner Juan Pablo Salvat...
St. Augustine set to light up the night sky for New Year’s Eve
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is asking everyone to come out and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show for New Years Eve. The display is the final event in the city’s 2022 Light Up the BEACH! Holiday season. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
The pig that was attacked by dogs in Jacksonville now living at a rescue farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In September, a pig was attacked by a dog on the northside. Neighbors say there was more than one pig roaming around for hours. When Jacksonville Sheriff's Office showed up, they say one pig's injuries were severe and they worried he might have to be put down.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Grounds preparing pre-security space at Jacksonville International Airport
Southern Grounds Coffee is building-out in the pre-security area at Jacksonville International Airport. The city issued a permit Dec. 22 for Auld & White Constructors LLC to renovate almost 2,000 square feet of space at a project cost of $300,000. C&S Companies of Orlando is the architect. It is Jacksonville-based...
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributaries
Something is lurking in Florida's waterways. You may not have noticed it, and you may not have known to fear it, but its deadly presence is becoming more noticeable. This silent killer? Nutrients, and lots of them.
News4Jax.com
Here’s how you can adopt a white squirrel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year, News4JAX has been following white squirrel sightings in the Jacksonville area. I have received even more emails with images of white squirrels — including some outside of Northeast Florida. I love to hear from you and see your pictures of these, in my opinion, adorable animals — especially because I have yet to see one in person myself.
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formation
Jacksonville, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Florida air traffic controller and pilot at Jacksonville reported watching five blacked-out, chevron-shaped objects flying in formation at about 500 feet at 8 p.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thejaxsonmag.com
Waterfront parks: 5 models for Jacksonville
Downtown Jacksonville boasts one of the most beautiful waterfronts in the country, but historically, our public space along it hasn’t kept up. While investments like the popular Riverwalks and the ongoing renovation of Friendship Fountain Park have been positive additions, the city has a tendency to get in its own way, notably by spending $25 million and counting to turn the old Jacksonville Landing into an empty field that’s been dubbed Lenny’s Lawn. Despite some real advancements and hundreds of millions spent, Downtown Jacksonville’s waterfront is sleepier now than it was even five years ago.
'I'm going to lose my job' | Airline passengers look to buses, trains as JAX flight cancellations continue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday brought another day of 40+ delays and 15+ cancellations at Jacksonville International Airport. It has some folks looking at other options. "It feels like not a movie, but like a series because you have to go through all these steps," said Emanuel Pagan while waiting for a bus at the Greyhound station in downtown Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sunnyside adding medical cannabis dispensary in King Street District
Sunnyside, the national cannabis dispensary brand operated by multistate cannabis operator Cresco Labs, is converting a building in the Jacksonville King Street District near Riverside and Avondale. The city issued a permit Dec. 22 for Right Way Facility Services of Benbrook, Texas, to renovate the building at 2725 College St....
‘We got our gift’: Baby with heart defect receives life saving surgery, spends Christmas at home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Having their baby home for Christmas wasn’t something one local family thought was possible, especially because of the way he came into the world. STORY: Dog killed after a man allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a Virginia house on Christmas. Tiffany Stewart could never have...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Feeding Northeast Florida investing $20 million in Northwest Jacksonville
Feeding Northeast Florida, a food bank that serves Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties, is preparing to build-out a warehouse it bought a year ago in Northwest Jacksonville. “It will be a perfect home for us,” said CEO Susan King. “We have been working...
Residents at Jacksonville motel shocked after owner sells property without giving them notice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents at a Days Inn on Dix Ellis Trail in Jacksonville are on edge after they say they paid the owner of the property their rent money last week. Shortly after that they were told the property was sold to new ownership. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
'It’s one big happy family': Christmas celebrations underway at Naval Station Mayport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of military members will spend this Christmas away from home, and at Naval Station Mayport, a team of culinary specialists woke up early Christmas morning to make sure those living on base had a hot Christmas meal this holiday. “It’s one big happy family here...
Parking, lost bags & cancellations: Tips for flying on the 'worst travel day'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over the past 3 days, more than 20 flights have been cancelled per day. Buckle up. December 27 is the nation’s worst day to travel, according to AAA. By 5 a.m., four flights were already cancelled on December 27th out of Jacksonville International Airport. All four are Southwest flights.
bestattractions.org
Perfect places to visit in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida, has a wide variety of attractions for visitors. There is plenty to do, from world-class beaches to nature preserves. In addition, you can take a trip to Amelia Island and experience some of the best beaches in the area. The city also features lively nightlife, making it a popular destination.
Jacksonville Daily Record
St. Johns River Ferry suspending service Jan. 14
St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service Jan. 14 to April 1 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry work occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in good repair. “These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as...
