Kate Hudson's Reaction To The “Nepo Baby” Backlash Makes Perfect Sense
The nepo baby discourse rages on. After fellow nepo babies Jamie Lee Curtis, Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson, singer Lily Allen, and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins recently defended their careers from critics, Glass Onion star Kate Hudson isn’t letting the nepo baby backlash get her down. “The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care,” she told The Independent, referencing the New York Magazine cover story about children of established entertainers getting a leg up in their entertainment careers from their parents’ connections. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”
Lucien Laviscount Is Living The Fantasy
No matter the surroundings, Lucien Laviscount manages to charm anyone in his periphery. On this rainy Friday afternoon, you wouldn’t know from his chipper demeanor that he’s wrapping up a few whirlwind weeks of glitzy premieres and globe-trotting promotional trips ahead of Emily in Paris’ third season. As he walks through the lobby of a Flatiron hotel, dressed in a red puffer jacket and the sort of zany patterned pants that only a debonair actor can pull off, he leaps up the stairs to help an older man with his suitcase, then jumps back down to hold the door open for a group of hotel guests. Meanwhile, he’s peppering me with questions about my holiday plans and favorite New York spots, and he tells me excitedly about the holiday shopping he plans to do that evening before he returns to Antigua, the Caribbean island he currently calls home.
Lily Collins Reveals The Truth Behind Those Emily In Paris “Trauma Bangs”
If you’re up-to-date with the latest style transformation of the honorary Parisienne at the centre of Emily In Paris S3, you’ll be familiar with the term “trauma bangs.” Emily Cooper named her self-snipped blunt fringe just that in a memorable scene. The statement-making makeover — which Emily’s best friend, Mindy, compares to a shih tzu — took place whilst the emotionally-exhausted character was alone with a pair of scissors and under the influence of a bottle of rosé (yikes!). But when it came to getting the look IRL, Lily Collins, who perfectly depicts the “more is more” fashionista, sought the expertise of trusted stylist and Pureology Artistic Ambassador Gregory Russell to start “Emily’s new hair journey.”
Shin Seul-ki From Single’s Inferno Has Something In Common With A Squid Game Star
Single’s Inferno Season 2 is finally here and comes with a whole new cast of singles. If you need a refresher, the Korean dating show gathers contestants on the titular, bare-bones inferno, or “Hell Island,” where they have the chance to make a connection — and, with any luck, leave the island for an overnight stay at the much more luxurious “Heaven Island.”
Alfred Enoch Has Landed His First Rom-Com Role & We’re Here For It
It’s not Christmas without a new, feel-good rom-com, and Alfred Enoch is serving the love this festive season. Yes, the boy who once played Gryffindor hottie Dean Thomas in Harry Potter has become a leading man winning the heart of Kaya Scodelario in This Christmas, an upcoming festive romp that also stars Nadia Parkes, Timothy Spall, Ben Miller, and Joanna Scanlan.
Martin Compston’s Mayflies Was Filmed In The Same Place As Succession
The highly-anticipated two-part series Mayflies kicked off on BBC One on Dec. 28. Starring Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston alongside his off-screen pal Tony Curran, as well as Ashley Jensen and Tracy Ifeachor, the show is based on Andrew O’Hagan’s 2020 novel of the same name. It follows the story of two friends Jimmy (Compston) and Tully (Curran) who, after meeting in the summer of 1986, develop a strong friendship based on music, films, and “the rebel spirit.” Thirty years later, their bond is brought into question with a request that tests “loyalty to the limit,” the synopsis explains. But where exactly was Mayflies filmed?
Tom Houghton From The Circle Lived On Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Property
Taking part in The Circle means learning to deal with some pretty unconventional living conditions. Yes, the apartments where The Circle films (in Manchester, England, FYI) look lovely, but each contestant is isolated from their online peers in the same building, making for a truly unique lodging experience. Fortunately, Tom...
Ruka Founder Tendai Moyo On How She's Making Haircare Joyful Again
In Beauty Roots, Bustle chats with diverse creators in the beauty industry about how their heritage has influenced their businesses and routines. Here, Ruka Hair founder Tendai Moyo explains how her African ancestry influenced her hair journey and the direction of the game-changing brand. Like any beauty lover, Ruka Hair...
25 Years After Playing Selena, J.Lo Pays Tribute To The Late Singer Again
Among the many roles Jennifer Lopez has played — Ramona from Hustlers, Marisa from Maid in Manhattan, and Ricki from Gigli — it seems as though her turn as the late Selena Quintanilla is still closest to the singer’s heart. Lopez plays the Tejano music star in the 1997 biopic Selena, which follows the titular singer’s rise to fame and tragic death at 23 in the hands of her fan club’s president Yolanda Saldívar. It was a star-making turn for Lopez, who later established herself as a singer and went on to make music as “Jenny from the Block.”
Cheryl's Net Worth Reflects Her Busy Showbiz Career
Since Girls Aloud split in 2013, Cheryl has dipped her toe into a little bit of everything showbiz. From going solo to judging in several TV talent competitions, most notably The X Factor, the mum of one has had her fair share of the limelight. And now the 39-year-old is treading on new waters with her West End debut in the popular stage thriller, 2:22 A Ghost Story. So with all these showbiz projects under her belt, what is Cheryl’s net worth, exactly?
RuPaul's Drag Race
Start your engines, henny! When RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 premieres, the Emmy-winning reality competition series will be bigger than ever. In addition to the show moving to a new network and featuring a record 16 queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” the winner will sashay away with $200,000 — the highest cash prize in the flagship franchise’s 13-year herstory.
