No matter the surroundings, Lucien Laviscount manages to charm anyone in his periphery. On this rainy Friday afternoon, you wouldn’t know from his chipper demeanor that he’s wrapping up a few whirlwind weeks of glitzy premieres and globe-trotting promotional trips ahead of Emily in Paris’ third season. As he walks through the lobby of a Flatiron hotel, dressed in a red puffer jacket and the sort of zany patterned pants that only a debonair actor can pull off, he leaps up the stairs to help an older man with his suitcase, then jumps back down to hold the door open for a group of hotel guests. Meanwhile, he’s peppering me with questions about my holiday plans and favorite New York spots, and he tells me excitedly about the holiday shopping he plans to do that evening before he returns to Antigua, the Caribbean island he currently calls home.

23 HOURS AGO