Oronde Gadsden 2022 Season Highlights

Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden had a breakout 2022 season. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns as he became the go-to option in the passing game. He recorded 54 catches for 891 yards and six touchdowns on the season. Highlights of his 2022 campaign can be viewed in the video above.

Gadsden was utilized by Syracuse out of the traditional tight end position and in the slot as the Orange looked to get him one on one with a safety or linebacker in order to create a significant matchup advantage. His most memorable moment came against Purdue early in the season when he caught the game winning touchdown pass with seconds left to secure a come from behind victory.

The 6-5, 216 pounder signed with Syracuse out of American Heritage High School in Florida in the 2021 recruiting class. He picked the Orange over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Penn State and West Virginia among many others.

As a true freshman during the 2021 season, Gadsden appeared in eight games, recording two receptions for 24 yards. He missed four games due to injury that season or he would have appeared in every game.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF