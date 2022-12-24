ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Way-too-early NCAA men’s basketball tournament projections for Arizona

Thirteen games does not make a season, nor really a comprehensive resume. Yet that doesn’t stop the bracketology crowd from putting forth their NCAA Tournament predictions. Aggregator BracketMatrix.com currently has 35 projections for the 2023 NCAA tourney, and 11 of those have Arizona earning a No. 1 seed for a second consecutive year. Two projected brackets have the Wildcats (12-1) as a No. 3 seed, while the rest have them at No. 2.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 5 in Associated Press poll

The week before Christmas can be a minefield in college basketball, and this past week saw several power-conference team get upset at home in games they should have won easily. Arizona had two such potential trap games but had no problem, beating Montana State and Morgan State by a combined...
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

2024 recruit Carter Bryant to visit Arizona Basketball in February

With Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball continuing to put focus on the recruiting class of 2024, Small Forward Carter Bryant will visit again in February. Things are steadily picking up for Arizona Basketball in the recruiting class of 2024 as already the Wildcats secured a commitment from four-star combo guard Jamari Phillips.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis named Pac-12 Player of the Week

College basketball players tend to let their foot off the gas pedal around Christmas time, distracted by the looming break and the opportunity to put hoops on the back burner for a couple days. Azuolas Tubelis isn’t like most players. The 6-foot-11 junior averaged 20 points and nine rebounds...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men's basketball to wear 1997-style blue uniforms for ASU game

As if there wasn’t already huge anticipation for New Year’s Eve. Arizona announced Monday it would be debuting its 1997-style blue road uniforms for Saturday’s game at ASU, having former Wildcat great Miles Simon unveil them in a video on Twitter:. ‘These are the best uniforms in...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Bram Walden, No. 2 prospect in Arizona 2021 class, commits to ASU

Bram Walden, a former four-star prospect and the No. 2 overall ranked recruit in Arizona out of the 2021 class, has committed to Arizona State after redshirting his freshman year at Oregon under first-year head coach Dan Lanning and former offensive coordinator — and current ASU head coach — Kenny Dillingham.
TEMPE, AZ
pokesreport.com

Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy

PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29

Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
ARIZONA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts

Here's a look at the January 8, 2011, shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christina Taylor Green, 9. Born on...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters

Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ

