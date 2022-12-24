Read full article on original website
Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local RestaurantGreyson FTucson, AZ
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changesEdy ZooTucson, AZ
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Way-too-early NCAA men’s basketball tournament projections for Arizona
Thirteen games does not make a season, nor really a comprehensive resume. Yet that doesn’t stop the bracketology crowd from putting forth their NCAA Tournament predictions. Aggregator BracketMatrix.com currently has 35 projections for the 2023 NCAA tourney, and 11 of those have Arizona earning a No. 1 seed for a second consecutive year. Two projected brackets have the Wildcats (12-1) as a No. 3 seed, while the rest have them at No. 2.
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when No. 18 Arizona women’s basketball hosts rival ASU
It’s a busy weekend for Arizona women’s basketball. Because head coach Adia Barnes and Arizona State head coach Natasha Adair couldn’t find another date for their first rivalry game, the two teams will both play three games in five days. The Territorial Cup matchup will be the first.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona commit Jamari Phillips transfers to Phoenix-area prep school for senior season
Phoenix’s proliferation of prep schools has greatly benefitted Arizona over the years, and now a future Wildcat is heading there to finish his high school career. Jamari Phillips, a 4-star shooting guard from California, is transferring from Modesto Christian to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler for the 2023 season.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 5 in Associated Press poll
The week before Christmas can be a minefield in college basketball, and this past week saw several power-conference team get upset at home in games they should have won easily. Arizona had two such potential trap games but had no problem, beating Montana State and Morgan State by a combined...
2024 recruit Carter Bryant to visit Arizona Basketball in February
With Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball continuing to put focus on the recruiting class of 2024, Small Forward Carter Bryant will visit again in February. Things are steadily picking up for Arizona Basketball in the recruiting class of 2024 as already the Wildcats secured a commitment from four-star combo guard Jamari Phillips.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis named Pac-12 Player of the Week
College basketball players tend to let their foot off the gas pedal around Christmas time, distracted by the looming break and the opportunity to put hoops on the back burner for a couple days. Azuolas Tubelis isn’t like most players. The 6-foot-11 junior averaged 20 points and nine rebounds...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball to wear 1997-style blue uniforms for ASU game
As if there wasn’t already huge anticipation for New Year’s Eve. Arizona announced Monday it would be debuting its 1997-style blue road uniforms for Saturday’s game at ASU, having former Wildcat great Miles Simon unveil them in a video on Twitter:. ‘These are the best uniforms in...
Bram Walden, No. 2 prospect in Arizona 2021 class, commits to ASU
Bram Walden, a former four-star prospect and the No. 2 overall ranked recruit in Arizona out of the 2021 class, has committed to Arizona State after redshirting his freshman year at Oregon under first-year head coach Dan Lanning and former offensive coordinator — and current ASU head coach — Kenny Dillingham.
kjzz.org
Arizona to see influx of out-of-town visitors for college bowl game lineup
Arizona will see an influx of travelers this week when college football teams square off in the Valley and in Tucson for bowl games. The action begins Tuesday when Wisconsin and Oklahoma State meet in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. The most high-profile game takes...
Canzano: ASU paying WSU $450,000 for Brian Ward, who also gets a $300,000 raise
WASHINGTON STATE IS No. 7 in the Pac-12 in assistant coaches salary pool but you wouldn’t know it by the financials surrounding defensive coordinator Brian Ward's move from Washington State to this hometown Arizona State Sun Devils, per esteemed Pac-12 columnist John Canzano. “Ward was making $650,000 a year...
pokesreport.com
Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy
PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
Tailgates, pep rallies and concerts welcome Arizona Bowl back to Tucson
The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is returning to Arizona Stadium Friday, Dec. 30. Kickoff time is 2:30 p.m., bringing with it a series of free events for the public to attend.
KOLD-TV
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl days away, donations depend on ticket sales
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The final preps for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl are happening right now but there’s also a push to help off the field. Officials are working to add to the millions of dollars the bowl game has given away since the first game in Tucson in 2015.
Disc golf course grand opening Saturday, Dec. 31
The City of Tucson is holding a grand opening ceremony for a new disc golf course Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Chuck Ford Lakeside Park from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29
Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
3 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year.
erienewsnow.com
Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts
Here's a look at the January 8, 2011, shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christina Taylor Green, 9. Born on...
azbigmedia.com
Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters
Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
KTAR.com
Here’s what is open in Glendale around the Arizona Cardinals’ Christmas game
PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals for the second year in a row play at State Farm Stadium on Christmas and there are a number of options to choose from for food and drinks either before or after the game. The Cardinals will play host to quarterback Tom Brady and...
