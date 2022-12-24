Read full article on original website
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend law enforcement to implement "No Refusal" policy on New Year's weekend
The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement are implementing a “No Refusal” weekend for the New Year’s holiday to increase patrols looking for drivers who are impaired by alcohol or other substances, according to a press release. Spanning Friday, and Saturday nights,...
HipHopDX.com
TakeOff's Alleged Killer Seeking Additional Bond Reduction
TakeOff‘s alleged killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, has already been granted one bond reduction – and if the judge grants his newest request, he could be out of jail within days. According to a report from ABC13 published on Tuesday (December 27), Clark’s attorneys asked for another reduction during...
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incident
HOUSTON, Tex. - Keisha Lynette Christmas was arrested last week after allegedly abducting her former manager from a Smoothie King restaurant on Richmond Avenue in Houston, Texas.
Warrant issued for woman accused of beating and choking Smoothie King manager, documents show
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a woman accused of kidnapping her former manager at Smoothie King after she was fired while picking up a check. Keshia Lynette Christmas, 34, is charged with three felonies including aggravated kidnapping, robbery with bodily injury, and retaliation after an attack. The...
dallasexpress.com
2020 Election Audit Finds Phantom Voters
The Forensic Audit Division (FAD) of the Texas Secretary of State’s office has identified 188 “phantom voters,” according to the latest audit of the 2020 election. Texas Secretary of State John Scott released a report on December 19 of the final phase of the office’s full forensic audit of the 2020 general election. This audit surveyed the Collin, Tarrant, Harris, and Dallas counties.
Felony traffic stop on Highway 71 leads to arrests of robbery suspects
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a robbery in Cedar Park involving two suspect vehicles heading East towards the Houston area. According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the suspects had been watching a small business owner before following them. The suspects then allegedly assaulted...
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death
HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
fox26houston.com
More than 7 million doses of Fentanyl seized by Houston DEA
HOUSTON - New Years' celebrations are around the corner and Houston's Drug Enforcement Administration is looking back at an enormous seizure over the course of 2022. According to a press release, the DEA Houston Field Division announced a seizure of more than 670,00 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 230 pounds of fentanyl powder. To put that into perspective, it's more than 7 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.
Houston Woman Shot in the Head as She Slept in Murder Suicide
A woman in Houston was found dead inside her apartment, along with the suspect. The 32-year-old Jadee Turner lived in an apartment complex in West Houston with her uncle. Turner's ex-boyfriend had recently called her uncle asking him to come outside and meet him at the apartment complex's front gate. The ex-boyfriend claimed he owed the uncle money and was there to repay him.
fox26houston.com
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
KRGV
4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle
Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
mocomotive.com
Suspect in Porter Walmart break-in pulls machete on Montgomery County constable
A man suspected in a Walmart break-in was subdued with a stun gun after allegedly pulling a machete on Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Walmart-break-in-suspect-machete-stun-gun-17679154.php.
fox26houston.com
Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
fox38corpuschristi.com
Baylor College of Medicine owes $12 million to woman who suffered complications
HOUSTON - A woman went into surgery for a herniated disc and suffered brain damage after being released from a hospital and is being awarded nearly $12 million by a Harris County jury. Genny Silverthorne underwent anterior spinal surgery on her neck at the Baylor College of Medicine. While in...
Close friends say bar shooting victim died trying to keep others safe
Investigators said they were working to find and review surveillance video that will hopefully help them identify Pedro Anzures' killer.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple times
A mother is suing an apartment complex and gas station after her son was shot by a customer and left to die behind a southeast Houston gas station near a dumpster. According to the lawsuit, on November 12, 2022, the victim, Satisfield Demarcus Landry was involved in an argument with another customer. Both employees and managers heard the argument and “did nothing to intervene” despite the other customer (who would end up being Landry’s killer) threatening Landry’s life several times. After Landry finished his purchase, he left the store. The customer who was threatening Landry was waiting behind the gas station, at the Wesley Square Apartments and shot Landry before fleeing.
Click2Houston.com
Celebratory gunfire: This is what you need to know about it before the New Year
HOUSTON – Celebratory gunfire is a problem in the Houston area year after year, particularly around New Year’s and the Fourth of July, and notably, when the Astros win. Here’s what it is and what to know about it and the laws surrounding it. Celebratory gunfire defined.
thekatynews.com
HCAD To Change Name
The Harris County Appraisal District will change its name to the Harris Central Appraisal District effective January 1. The board of directors voted at the August meeting to change the name to replace “County” with “Central” in the district’s name. Other than the name, there will be no changes.
Caught on camera: Robbery suspect snatches money bag from man outside Wells Fargo in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing another man who had just walked out of a bank after withdrawing money. It happened on Nov. 9 at Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, which is in the Willowbrook area. Houston police...
