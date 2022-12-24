Think twice before you speak. Words once uttered cannot be taken back and have their own effect on the mind of the receiver. Once your words hurt a person, he would not take it back and forms a new opinion about the person who says it that can never be changed in normal circumstances. We should have presence of mind and watch every word that is uttered by us. Otherwise, repercussions have to be faced and it can't be undone.

