Read full article on original website
Related
The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old
The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Unearth An ‘Exceptional Collection’ Of 1,300-Year-Old Stucco Maya Masks In Mexico
Many of the masks were discovered at digs in 2013 and 2018, and represent numerous underworld deities. The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.
Drinking Well Found Filled With Skeletons Proves Ancient Norse Saga True
What else will they find there?
Woman Who Convinced Mahatma Gandhi of Her Previous Life Reincarnation
For all of us, death and rebirth remain enigmas. The term “belief” is commonly used to describe something that science cannot explain. The world is full of fascinating tales of people who claim to have been reborn and to have memories of their previous lives. Shanti Devi’s tale is one such remarkable one.
boldsky.com
How Draupadi’s Laughter Led To The War Of Kurukshetra Between Pandavas And Kauravas
Think twice before you speak. Words once uttered cannot be taken back and have their own effect on the mind of the receiver. Once your words hurt a person, he would not take it back and forms a new opinion about the person who says it that can never be changed in normal circumstances. We should have presence of mind and watch every word that is uttered by us. Otherwise, repercussions have to be faced and it can't be undone.
BBC
The young Indians saving crumbling ancestral homes
When Rohan Dewanjea was a child, he and his cousins spent summer afternoons at their ancestral house, marvelling at the colourful rays of light filtering through Venetian windows inlaid with stained glass. This month, he watched as those windows and his childhood home - the sprawling, 120-year-old Jagat Niwas in...
Comments / 1