Read full article on original website
Related
Toyota Boss Could Be Right About Electric Cars — Or Very Wrong
There’s apparently a quiet revolution going on in the auto industry. No, we’re not alluding to the Hummer EV ad campaign, or the literal silence of electric cars compared to their chugging, belching, gas-powered counterparts. We’re talking about automotive industry bigwigs who are reportedly not completely sold on the electric transition, despite outwardly appearing to endorse it wholeheartedly.
CNBC
Use this calculation to find the best used car for your money — plus 10 models that come out on top
Calculating the cost per remaining mile can help identify which used cars are the best deal. Here's a look at the top 10 models with the lowest prices and longest lifespans. In the No. 1 spot, a 10-year-old Chevrolet Impala costs less than $10,000 and could last for another 100,000 miles or more.
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
(CNN) - Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either."It's not your eyes tricking you," said Matt Degen, an editor at Cox Automotive, a company that owns a number of auto-related websites and firms. "For the longest time, the majority of the EVs on the road were Teslas, and they still get the lion's share of sales, but they're now hardly the only game in town."Electric vehicles accounted...
Volatile New Car Sales: Dealers Now Getting Stuck With Pre-Ordered Cars
Things are just beginning to favor car buyers for once. Lending institutions are getting stricter about making loans on new car sales that are depreciating faster, decreasing their values quicker. That means a far more likelihood of cars getting upside down. Banks don’t want to be holding the bag for a car worth less than … The post Volatile New Car Sales: Dealers Now Getting Stuck With Pre-Ordered Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you’re considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you’re not sure exactly when to take the leap, don’t worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. “You’re going to go EV eventually,” said Trevor Curwin, director of partnerships for in-car...
fox56news.com
No-haggle price: What it means for you
( ) — With countless dealerships and vehicles to choose from, the car-buying process can be overwhelming. After you do your necessary research and figure out the car you want, you’re still left worrying about whether or not you’re paying the right price. You might assume all...
3 Vehicles Over $70,000 With the Cheapest 5-Year Ownership Costs
Ownership costs can be pricy. Here are 3 vehicles over $70,000 with the cheapest 5-year ownership costs. The post 3 Vehicles Over $70,000 With the Cheapest 5-Year Ownership Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla's 4680 Battery Breakthrough: The Good, the Bad, and What It Means For You
Last night Tesla made a very big announcement about its new 4680 battery production record. I thought it was not bad and still think it's a great progress and a key achievement for Tesla in the battery sphere. But I heard some great comments from you under my earlier report and wanted to prepare this follow up report because there are things, which I think are very important for you to know in order to put things about Tesla's 4680 battery cell production in perspective.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Upgrade Coming Soon
Now entering its second year of production, the Ford F-150 Lightning remains a red-hot commodity, though it’s only the first iteration of a model that’s guaranteed to undergo some heavy changes moving forward. For starters, the second-gen F-150 Lightning will ride on its own, dedicated platform, unlike the current model, which shares its platform and many other components with the ICE-powered Ford F-150. As Ford Authority reported back in July, the Lightning is also expected to switch from using a lithium-ion battery to a lithium-iron phosphate unit in the future, though it seems as if the EV pickup may be getting a different kind of battery upgrade soon, too.
fordauthority.com
New Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Evaluated: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco is no stranger to the entire family of Ford EcoBoost engines, having previously explored everything from carbon buildup to coolant leaks in the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost, 1.6L EcoBoost, and 2.0L EcoBoost powerplants, as well as leaky Ford F-150 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Now, he’s back with a new video that takes a closer look at the revamped, dual-injection, second-generation Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine to see if its revisions have fixed those carbon buildup problems once and for all.
RideApart
Was The Honda Valkyrie Rune An Accounting Mistake, Or A Design Win?
What makes a given bike a success or a failure? I mean, it all depends on where you’re standing, doesn’t it? FortNine’s latest video, the rather provocatively-titled Honda’s $225 Million Mistake – Rune Review, raises several interesting points, not the least of which is this one.
torquenews.com
Aptera - the 1,000 Mile Range EV That Will Change Everything
Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV. This is an ambitious project, but if they can pull it off, they'll have an EV that is unrivaled in terms of range and efficiency. The 1,000 mile range EV. Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV and this...
The New Toyota Prius Has An Ingenious Solution To Fight Catalytic Converter Theft
The Prius is known for its environmentally-friendly character, and Toyota plans to keep it that way with the new Cat Shield by MillerCAT. The Toyota Prius used to be an ugly duckling, but thanks to a new redesign, it looks better than ever. However, one thing hasn't changed: crooks are still after its valuable catalytic converters. Now, Toyota is fighting back with a security system that will hopefully keep Prius owners' cats in place.
What Comes With a 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat?
Find out what is included with every fully loaded 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat and what else you can buy. The post What Comes With a 2023 Ford Maverick Lariat? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Mini excavators: updates and launches
With Bauma 2022 providing an autumnal focal point for product development, mini excavator launches happening throughout the year was no surprise. Hyundai Construction Equipment has updated its mini and midi excavator offer with the launch of a range of EU Stage V machines. With operating weights of 1.7 to 5.5...
MotorTrend Magazine
New Blower Kits Offer Big Boost From a Name You Wouldn’t Expect
Do you like mass quantities of street-legal horsepower that you can bolt to your engine in an afternoon? Aftermarket supercharger kits have been around for a while, and you probably know most of the big players in the market, like Procharger, TorqStorm, Vortech, Whipple, and Kenne-Bell. But there is a new player in the bolt-on smog-legal supercharger game (if you count four years of history in business as "new") and it's a name you may know, albeit for something completely different: Hamburger's Superchargers.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: The Best Automotive Glass Cleaners for 2023
Cleaning your car windows might seem like an afterthought—after all, that's what wiper blades are for, right? Sort of. While keeping the outside of your windshield clean and clear is essential, you shouldn't forget about the side windows, the rear window, and the inside of the glass all around the car.
Comments / 0