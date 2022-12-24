Mega Millions hits $565M but prize isn't even in the top 10. OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Someone could win more than half a billion dollars in the Mega Millions lottery Tuesday, but that jackpot wouldn't even rank in the top 10 as the prizes have grown bigger in recent years. The current $565 million Mega Millions jackpot has been building since Oct. 14, but it pales in comparison to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that was won in November. The ten biggest lottery jackpots ever are all bigger than $687 million, with all of those coming since 2016. And the odds of winning Mega Millions remain long at one in 302.6 million. The jackpot would continue to grow if no one wins Tuesday.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO