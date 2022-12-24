ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels

By TERRY CHEA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27muo1_0jtZVkTN00

The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the " bomb cyclone " hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s global travels.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America.

But the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app.

The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa’s location and delivery schedule.

Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska, said the pandemic has not affected Santa’s busy delivery schedule and he doesn’t expect any impact this weekend.

The freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall that’s disrupting holiday travel in the U.S. shouldn’t be a problem for a man who lives at the North Pole, Nahom said.

“I think Santa will be right at home with the Arctic weather that’s hitting into the lower 48,” Nahom said.

NORAD's holiday tradition began in 1955 after a kid mistakenly called a Colorado military command asking to speak to Santa. More calls came in so the commander on duty assigned an officer to answer the Santa calls, and the tradition took hold.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘I’m truly sorry’: Southwest CEO offers apology after thousands of cancellations

In a video statement Tuesday, the CEO of Southwest offered an apology to travelers after the airline canceled thousands of flights over the busy holiday weekend. “I’m truly sorry,” CEO Robert Jordan said in a video posted to Southwest’s website. “I want everyone who is dealing with the problems we’ve been facing, whether you haven’t been able to get where you need to go or you’re one of our heroic employees caught up in a massive effort to stabilize the airline, to know that we’re doing everything we can to return to a normal operation.”
New York Post

The most extreme animal encounters caught on camera in 2022

From gasps to laughs and the occasional tear, 2022 brought a rollercoaster of emotions in extreme, face-to-face animal encounters captured on camera. FOX Weather has compiled seven videos that piqued the interest of our readers and are worth reviewing again. 1. Bull elk charges at photographer in Colorado A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado.  The event unfolded on Sept. 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been...
COLORADO STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
127K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy