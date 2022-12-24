Every year, the Committee to Protect Journalists conducts a prison census to track how many journalists are incarcerated simply for doing their jobs. The 2022 census shows that as of Dec. 1, 363 reporters around the world are jailed, a 20-percent increase over last year. The worst offender is Iran, where as the regime has cracked down on protesters, 62 journalists are in jail as of Dec. 1. Next is China, where 43 journalists are jailed. After that is Myanmar, where at least 42 reporters are incarcerated, many detained under a broad “false news” provision. The fourth-worst offender is Turkey (40 journalists are imprisoned) and fifth is Belarus (26). Meanwhile an unknown number of journalists from Russia are living in exile, and at least 19 are in jail; some face sentences of up to 10 years based on “fake news” charges, a provision expanded in Russia in 2022 to prohibit sharing information deemed “unreliable.” According to CPJ, “A key driver behind authoritarian governments’ increasingly oppressive efforts to stifle the media: trying to keep the lid on broiling discontent in a world disrupted by Covid-19 and the economic fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine.”

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO