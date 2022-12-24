Read full article on original website
We revisit the moments in Monterey County that grabbed our attention this year.
Time has not, in fact, sped up, even if it feels that way sometimes. Is it us getting older? Or is it that the pace of life, when we are plugged in all the time to a device, offers fewer invitations to pause and think? A weekly print newspaper feels like a luxury of time these days, something to read that isn’t out of date by the time it comes off the press (even though it’s true you can find all of our print stories online, too).
The CEO of the region's Medi-Cal provider is stepping down in May; a new leader is already in the wings.
The CEO of Central California Alliance for Health, the region’s nonprofit Medi-Cal health care provider, is stepping down after 17 years of service, the Alliance announced on Dec. 21. Stephanie Sonnenshine is resigning on May 1, 2023. Her replacement, Michael Schrader, currently CEO of the Health Plan of San...
SQUIDFRY 12.29.22: Be the Judge
BE THE JUDGE… Before Squid spent the holidays curled up at the lair, feasting on various shrimp dishes, Squid Zoomed into a Dec. 19 meeting of the Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County which, like other LAFCOs across the state, is tasked with ensuring orderly development, i.e., avoiding urban sprawl.
A legal settlement means feds will revisit the practice of leasing mineral rights to drill for oil.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management owns more of Monterey County than meets the eye. Its holdings include underground mineral rights. Back in 2017, the BLM’s regional office undertook a planning process for its federal mineral estate, parts of which the agency routinely auctions off to leaseholders seeking the rights to drill.
State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a combined effort from county and state workers to prevent more flood damages after Monterey County got hit by a big storm Tuesday. State Parks, CAL FIRE and County Public Works were at Carmel River lagoon building a small channel to let the river run to the ocean and not overflow. The post State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges speaks on 2023 law allowing undocumented immigrants to become officers
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges is preparing his department for the new year. The new year brings new laws and some old problems too. Borges took us on a ride along and spoke on a new California law that will allow undocumented workers to become police officers and firework enforcement as New Year's Day approaches.
Symbols matter, but what do they stand for? In this case, that depends.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about the power of symbolism. Sometimes it’s explicit and impossible not to see. Other times it’s more subtle—it might require a viewer to know an obscure reference to get it, or maybe a high school English teacher to help tease it out of a novel.
With two property acquisitions, Salinas starts the engine to revitalize Chinatown neighborhood.
Soledad Street in Salinas is a place many know for abandoned buildings and as home to a large unhoused population, with tents lining the sidewalks. It’s also the heart of Chinatown, once a bustling neighborhood that now only exists in photographs and in the memories of people who grew up there.
Hot Picks 12.29.22
Monterey County Historical Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary of being the custodians of the historic Jose Eusebio Boronda Adobe. The Adobe has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1973 and continues to serve as a staple of the nonprofit’s work. Take a tour of the Victorian library, which is currently under construction, and the Boronda Adobe will be open for viewing. Complementary soup, cider and refreshments will be served. [KH]
Monterey County wants to know how fast your internet is. Here’s why you should tell them.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, battling an ironically finicky internet connection to bring you this newsletter. That’s the thing about internet access—the availability of a network (I’m at the Weekly offices in Seaside, where there are a number of networks I can connect to) doesn’t necessarily tell you anything about the true accessibility of the internet (the network I’m connected to keeps cutting out on me).
Unsung Santa Cruz: From her home, she organizes a food distribution program for fellow migrant farmworkers
Ernestina Solorio gives her home and her time to ensure farmworker families receive essential items they urgently need.
Santa at SHARE Salinas
Santa visited the SHARE Center in Salinas, which serves unhoused families. Santa’s team of elves received donated gifts and distributed gifts to all 65 adults and 35 children in attendance. Photo provided by County Supervisor Luis Alejo.
Salinas Valley State Prison investigates death of inmate
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Salinas Valley State Prison is currently investigating the death of an incarcerated person as a possible homicide. According to SVSP officials, on Dec. 24 at 2:49 p.m., staff discovered Ross Nusser, 45, unresponsive in his cell after allegedly being attacked by his cellmate Benjamin Ramage, 42. Nusser was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead that same night.
Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several viewers and city officials have advised of the current storm's effects on people in Santa Cruz County. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Buena Vista Drive has flooded and is closed on Tuesday in Watsonville. The Sheriff's Office also asks people to maintain weather awareness and prepare for The post Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures appeared first on KION546.
The Buzz 12.29.22
Every year, the Committee to Protect Journalists conducts a prison census to track how many journalists are incarcerated simply for doing their jobs. The 2022 census shows that as of Dec. 1, 363 reporters around the world are jailed, a 20-percent increase over last year. The worst offender is Iran, where as the regime has cracked down on protesters, 62 journalists are in jail as of Dec. 1. Next is China, where 43 journalists are jailed. After that is Myanmar, where at least 42 reporters are incarcerated, many detained under a broad “false news” provision. The fourth-worst offender is Turkey (40 journalists are imprisoned) and fifth is Belarus (26). Meanwhile an unknown number of journalists from Russia are living in exile, and at least 19 are in jail; some face sentences of up to 10 years based on “fake news” charges, a provision expanded in Russia in 2022 to prohibit sharing information deemed “unreliable.” According to CPJ, “A key driver behind authoritarian governments’ increasingly oppressive efforts to stifle the media: trying to keep the lid on broiling discontent in a world disrupted by Covid-19 and the economic fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine.”
Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River
While Buffalo, N.Y. is being inundated with snow, Northern California is fearing serious floods. A category 4 atmospheric river is predicted to target much of the Bay Area with winter weather and torrential rain. The National Weather Service warns that San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Boulder Creek could be under quite a bit of water by Tuesday night. That said, many are gearing up to possibly evacuate their homes, if it gets to that point.
Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up
THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
Farm levee broken near Chualar, Highway 101 slowed
CHUALAR, Calif. — Continued flooding near the town of Chualar in Monterey County has led to one lane of Highway 101 being closed for the majority of the day, Tuesday. According to Caltrans, the slow lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed Tuesday afternoon after a farm levee broke, flooding the field and one lane of the highway.
Major flooding hits Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos
APTOS, Calif. — Neighbors in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight. “Definitely, last night and into the morning was the worst that I have ever seen it flooded out here. You could tell that it just poured all night, you could hear it on the roof,” said neighbor Tony Borba.
