Voters award first place to Sioux City’s Hard Rock in 7 categories
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City was awarded first place in seven categories of Midwest Gaming’s Readers' Choice Awards.
Tony's Pizza in Sioux City closing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Tony's Pizza on Pierce Street has announced on Facebook that it is closing. The restaurant will close up for good on Jan 1, 2023. Tony's Pizza has been a long-time staple in Sioux City.
BROKEN WATER MAIN NEAR W.19TH & HAMILTON BLVD
A BROKEN WATER MAIN ON WEST 19TH NEAR HAMILTON BOULEVARD HAS RESULTED IN A DETOUR TODAY. DRIVERS IN THE AREA SHOULD WATCH FOR THE PATROL CARS AND DETOUR WHERE NECESSARY.
Stray of the Day: Meet Buster
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th. Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up. He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been […]
9 exotic animals die in Herman fire at small business
HERMAN, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a farm Christmas morning left a number of animals dead. It wasn’t cows and pigs affected, but exotic animals. The fire happened at a business called Critter Close-Ups in Herman, Nebraska, north of Blair. There’s not much left of a shed on...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Event honors men killed in largest US mass execution
160 years ago today President Abraham Lincoln ordered the largest mass execution in U.S. History killing 38 Dakota Sioux Tribe men
KCAU 9 2022 Year in Review: Sergeant Bluff officer-involved shooting, 31st Saturday in the Park
2022 is coming to an end and that's a chance to reflect on what happened over the past year. The Siouxland area saw many headlines take the spotlight this year and we'll be highlighting them here in our 2022 Year in Review.
KLEM News for Monday, December 26
Due to all that cold and wind last weekend, few people ventured out on the roadways, but there were few accidents. There was one accident of note early Friday morning in Sioux County. The Sheriffs Department says a one vehicle rollover occurred on Iowa Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City. 32 year old Jorge Martin-Martin of Orange city was driving an SUV east on the highway, when he lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and rolled. No injury was reported. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control, and no valid driver license.
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident There
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on the outskirts of Sioux Center on Christmas Day. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:05 p.m., 17-year-old Katie Van Maanen of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 380th Street at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. The report says she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue, but lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled.
Postal worker makes merry rounds
ORANGE CITY—The snow had just started falling in earnest on Wednesday when 67-year-old Glenda Vermeer trudged up to the door of a farmhouse on her rural Orange City mail route. The mailbox at the address had been hit by a vehicle, so Glenda brought the armful of mail right...
Paullina Citizens Evacuated, Commercial Building, Contents Destroyed In Fire
Paullina, Iowa — Several people were evacuated and a commercial building in Paullina is a total loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper has just released information stating the fire department was paged out to 4551 Redwing Avenue — AgState — the former Circle S repair shop in Paullina just before 6:10 a.m. on Christmas eve for a building on fire.
Sioux City Police Warn Of Scam After Chief Gets Call
Sioux City, Iowa — The Sioux City Police Department is warning the public about a group called the National Police and Trooper Association after it contacted the police chief. Officer Valerie Rose says the legitimacy of the group cannot be verified. She says they do know that local law...
