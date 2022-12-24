ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sloan, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Tony's Pizza in Sioux City closing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Tony's Pizza on Pierce Street has announced on Facebook that it is closing. The restaurant will close up for good on Jan 1, 2023. Tony's Pizza has been a long-time staple in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Buster

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th. Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up. He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
WOWT

9 exotic animals die in Herman fire at small business

HERMAN, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a farm Christmas morning left a number of animals dead. It wasn’t cows and pigs affected, but exotic animals. The fire happened at a business called Critter Close-Ups in Herman, Nebraska, north of Blair. There’s not much left of a shed on...
HERMAN, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license

A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, December 26

Due to all that cold and wind last weekend, few people ventured out on the roadways, but there were few accidents. There was one accident of note early Friday morning in Sioux County. The Sheriffs Department says a one vehicle rollover occurred on Iowa Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City. 32 year old Jorge Martin-Martin of Orange city was driving an SUV east on the highway, when he lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and rolled. No injury was reported. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control, and no valid driver license.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident There

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on the outskirts of Sioux Center on Christmas Day. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:05 p.m., 17-year-old Katie Van Maanen of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 380th Street at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. The report says she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue, but lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Postal worker makes merry rounds

ORANGE CITY—The snow had just started falling in earnest on Wednesday when 67-year-old Glenda Vermeer trudged up to the door of a farmhouse on her rural Orange City mail route. The mailbox at the address had been hit by a vehicle, so Glenda brought the armful of mail right...
ORANGE CITY, IA
kscj.com

EVEN CITY POLICE RECEIVE SCAM CALLS

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A QUESTIONABLE CHARITY ORGANIZATION CALLED THE NATIONAL POLICE AND TROOPER ASSOCIATION IS CONTACTING PEOPLE AND CLAIMING TO HELP LAW ENFORCEMENT FAMILIES. SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THE LEGITIMACY OF THE “NPTA” CANNOT BE VERIFIED, BUT THEY DO KNOW THAT LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT IS NOT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Paullina Citizens Evacuated, Commercial Building, Contents Destroyed In Fire

Paullina, Iowa — Several people were evacuated and a commercial building in Paullina is a total loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper has just released information stating the fire department was paged out to 4551 Redwing Avenue — AgState — the former Circle S repair shop in Paullina just before 6:10 a.m. on Christmas eve for a building on fire.
PAULLINA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Police Warn Of Scam After Chief Gets Call

Sioux City, Iowa — The Sioux City Police Department is warning the public about a group called the National Police and Trooper Association after it contacted the police chief. Officer Valerie Rose says the legitimacy of the group cannot be verified. She says they do know that local law...
SIOUX CITY, IA

