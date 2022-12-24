ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DraftKings Ohio promo code: claim $200 bonus, full launch details

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Ohio is about to touch down in the Buckeye State, and while the go-live switch on sports betting likely gets...
Everything you need to know to bet player props in Ohio

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Player props can instantly make any game you’re betting on more exciting, giving you action on almost every play of the...
Are the Guardians done making offseason moves? (Podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced a pair of coaching staff moves prior to the holiday weekend, and added two minor league depth pitchers with invites to major league camp. Does this mean the club is finished making offseason moves?. Not necessarily. Cleveland could still pursue an extra bat...
Carson Wentz to start Sunday for the Commanders vs. the Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback Sunday vs. the Browns in their Week 17 matchup, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz started the Commanders’ first seven games of the season, recording two wins. Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey,...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 16: Does Joe Burrow have an MVP case?

With only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, one of the questions that is looming is who the MVP will be. As always, there are plenty of good candidates. Patrick Mahomes looks like the favorite now while Jalen Hurts, who won’t be ranked in this week’s power rankings because he missed his team’s Christmas Eve matchup due to an injury, would have my vote if I had one.
End the negativity about the Browns

It is time to end the negativity concerning the Cleveland Browns. We fans need to expect good things to happen. Many fans expect the Browns to fumble or do something stupid to lose the game. It is time to get behind a very talented team and let go of the...
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

