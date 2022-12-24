Read full article on original website
Are the Guardians done making offseason moves? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced a pair of coaching staff moves prior to the holiday weekend, and added two minor league depth pitchers with invites to major league camp. Does this mean the club is finished making offseason moves?. Not necessarily. Cleveland could still pursue an extra bat...
Assessing the Cavaliers as 2022 ends: Chris Fedor, Sam Amico on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Chris Fedor of cleveland.com and Sam Amico of...
David Njoku: ‘We have no one to blame but ourselves’; still plan to ‘give the Commanders hell’
BEREA, Ohio — Tight end David Njoku looks around the Browns’ talent-loaded locker room and can’t believe they’re 6-9, eliminated from the playoffs, and playing for pride Sunday against the Commanders. “It’s tough because you have that thought in the back of your head like ‘Damn,...
Winter storm should have prompted cancelation of Cavaliers game for safety of fans, employees
Apparently, a blizzard, a state of emergency, wind chills causing frostbite in under 30 minutes, and a treacherous Interstate 90 with ice on the freeway were not enough for the Cavaliers and the NBA to cancel the game on Dec. 23 between Cleveland and Toronto at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Making...
Carson Wentz to start Sunday for the Commanders vs. the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback Sunday vs. the Browns in their Week 17 matchup, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz started the Commanders’ first seven games of the season, recording two wins. Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey,...
The 20 best players in the College Football Playoff: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah analyze the four teams in the College Football Playoff by drafting the 20 best players from those teams. There isn’t an obvious No. 1 choice, so the selection...
Browns rookie David Bell laments tipped ball that led to Deshaun Watson INT in Saints loss: ‘I take full responsibility’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the ball has headed David Bell’s way this season, he’s been pretty consistent for the Browns. He had dropped only one pass this season entering Saturday’s game against New Orleans. His reliable hands are maybe the aspect of his game that the rookie takes the most pride in.
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 16: Does Joe Burrow have an MVP case?
With only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, one of the questions that is looming is who the MVP will be. As always, there are plenty of good candidates. Patrick Mahomes looks like the favorite now while Jalen Hurts, who won’t be ranked in this week’s power rankings because he missed his team’s Christmas Eve matchup due to an injury, would have my vote if I had one.
End the negativity about the Browns
It is time to end the negativity concerning the Cleveland Browns. We fans need to expect good things to happen. Many fans expect the Browns to fumble or do something stupid to lose the game. It is time to get behind a very talented team and let go of the...
Ricky Rubio getting closer to season debut after practicing with Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers injured point guard Ricky Rubio won’t play on the team’s upcoming two-game road trip against Indiana and Chicago, but his return is on the horizon. Still recovering from a torn left ACL that has sidelined him for nearly a year, Rubio practiced Tuesday...
How Bengals kicker Evan McPherson can avoid future struggles in cold weather
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It wasn’t the coldest game Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has coached in, but it was close. The temperature at kickoff in New England on Saturday was 17 degrees with winds up to 12 mph. Simmons, who is the longest-tenured member of the staff,...
How the Bengals can clinch the AFC North in Week 17
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are winners of seven in a row and playing some of the best football in the league. And due to that, they’ve kept themselves alive for the AFC’s top seed as well as for the AFC North. With a win over the...
Nick Chubb can move into No. 2 for rushing title Sunday; Why Carson Wentz got the nod: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb, third in the NFL with 1,344 rushing yards, has no plans to shut it down with nothing to play for, and can move into second place this week against the Commanders if he rushes for 86 yards. That’s because Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, second with...
Which Bengals defensive players graded the highest vs. the Patriots?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals defense was sturdy during Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots, holding New England scoreless in the first half. Here’s how the Bengals defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with...
