Spinning Gold: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the music-inspired drama

By Terrell Smith
 5 days ago

One of the 2023 new movies heading to theaters is the highly-anticipated musical drama Spinning Gold , which tells the story of Neil Bogart's rise in the music industry.

Even if you haven't heard of Bogart, you've at least heard of some of the great musical acts he's worked with such as Kiss, The Isley Brothers, Gladys Knight and Donna Summer. Bogart was a brilliant super producer that had the vision to create distinct and memorable sounds of pop music that have lasted for generations. He also managed to help build one of the most successful independent record labels of all time, Casablanca Records.

So what can potential viewers expect from this all-star cast-led film? Here’s everything we know about Spinning Gold .

Spinning Gold release date

Spinning Gold premieres exclusively in movie theaters in the US on Friday, March 31. We are still waiting to hear information about an official UK release date. As we find out more, we'll pass along an update here.

Spinning Gold trailer

Looking at the official trailer, it appears would-be viewers are going to be in for quite the ride with plenty of moments of musical nostalgia and high-stakes drama.

Spinning Gold plot

Here is the synopsis for Spinning Gold :

"What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS?  They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time. Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever.

"Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives."

Spinning Gold cast

Casey Likes in Spinning Gold (Image credit: Hero Entertainment)

Leading the all-star cast is Jeremy Jordan, who plays Neil Bogart. Although Jordan got his start on Broadway, he's since transitioned to the small and big screens having been featured in The Flash , Supergirl , The Last Five Years and Hanukkah on Rye.

Starring as Cecil Holmes, another co-founder of Casablanca Records, is SNL alum Jay Pharoah. Pharoah has made quite the career pivot since leaving the sketch comedy show and has starred in projects like Resort to Love , Bad Hair and A Million Little Things .

Check out other members of the main cast:

  • Michelle Monaghan ( Gone Baby Gone ) as Beth Weiss
  • Dan Fogler ( The Goldbergs ) as Buck Reingold
  • Jason Issacs (The Harry Potter franchise) as Al Bogatz
  • Lyndsy Fonseca ( Kick-Ass ) as Joyce Biawitz
  • Chris Redd ( SNL ) as Frankie Crocker
  • Casey Likes ( Almost Famous on Broadway ) as Gene Simmons
  • Sebastian Maniscalco ( The Irishman ) as Giorgio Moroder
  • Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton
  • Jason Derulo as Ron Isley
  • Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers
  • Tayla Parx as Donna Summer
  • Ledisi as Gladys Knight

Spinning Gold director

Timothy Scott Bogart serves as the Spinning Gold director. He's previously directed episodes of scripted series like Born Free and Mowgli: The New Adventures of the Jungle Book , and the reality show Life Flight: Trauma Center Houston .

Bogart has a connection to the story, as he is the son of Neil Bogart, the focal point of the movie.

