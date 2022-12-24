Read full article on original website
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 28th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27....
Job Announcement: Susanville Indan Rancheria: Accounting Specialist
STARTING SALARY: $20.11 – $25.13. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes, This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. The Accounting Specialist provide highly responsible financial clerical staff assistance, including conducting specific and moderately complex financial analyses of a wide range of department activities, including fiscal and budget monitoring. The major duties of the job include adhering to the established financial and accounting policies and procedures of the Susanville Indian Rancheria. This position serves to reconcile the general ledger appropriately each month. Further, duties include preparation of worksheets of routine journal entries in Excel, maintenance of the fixed assets ledger, preparation of bank postings, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll with the subsidiary and general ledgers, preparation of federal funding reports, and assistance in the preparation of budgets and financial reports as requested.
Community Calendar Brought to you by CASA of Lassen Family Services December 26 – January 2nd
Lassen Family Services Budgeting Class is held every Monday from 4:00 – 5:00p.m., at Lassen Family Services or via Zoom. LFS Parenting Program and Housing Program are partnering with Golden 1 to provide free, weekly budgeting classes. Please call 530.257.4599 for more information or to get the Zoom link.
Job Announcement: Susanville Indan Rancheria: Purchased & Referred Care/Health Benefits Coordinator Assistant
STARTING SALARY: $20.11 – $25.13. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: No This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. This position is the contact person for the Purchased and Referred Care/Health Benefits Coordinator (PRC/HBC) and is responsible for assisting the PRC/HBC and Patients with the referral process such as eligibility, scheduling, benefits application and answering questions as needed.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 28th, 1946
Word was received in Susanville this week that plans are definitely underway for the construction of a $40,000 sawmill in Janesville, Calif., early next spring. C. B. Spaulding of Long Beach Calif., with many years of experience in the lumber business, has purchased about 840 acres of the Spraker-Harwood timber holdings in the Last Chance area, and plans to rush completion of the mill, which will be located one-half mile east of Janesville on the Susanville to Reno highway. Actual operation is set for as soon in the spring as weather conditions will permit.
Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties
The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
Rain, high elevation snow falling at Tahoe; Big storm to end year on way
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The rain is coming down in buckets and winds howled through the night at Lake Tahoe. The precipitation is turning to snow Tuesday morning on some Sierra highways, including Interstate 80 west of Truckee near Donner Summit, prompting the National Weather Service in Reno to update its winter storm warning that went into effect at 7 a.m., a few hours earlier than anticipated.
Wet Weather, Strong Winds Continue; City Offers Sandbag Locations; Road Safety Tips
As of 5:21 p.m., chains are required on I-80 eastbound and westbound. Big rigs are at minimum restrictions. R2, or Requirement two means that chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles under 6,500 pounds gross weight and equipped with snow tires on all four wheels. A stormy weather...
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Fifth wheel trailer explosion leaves one person with burn injuries
MAGALIA, Calif. - A fifth wheel trailer explosion near Magalia on Sunday has left one person with burn injuries. At approximately 10:18 a.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to reports of a possible trailer explosion on Doon Grade Road south of Lovelock off of Coutolenc Road. Upon arrival at the...
Washoe County Deputy, Patrol Car Struck by Alleged Drunk Driver in Collision
A Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputy was hospitalized after being hit along with his patrol car by an alleged drunk driver in Reno early Monday morning. Authorities say the deputy was standing outside the patrol car with lights activated during a traffic stop on North Virginia St. when a suspected impaired driver struck the deputy and patrol car.
Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility
On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust
A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
