Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 28th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27....
Job Announcement: Susanville Indan Rancheria: Accounting Specialist
STARTING SALARY: $20.11 – $25.13. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes, This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. The Accounting Specialist provide highly responsible financial clerical staff assistance, including conducting specific and moderately complex financial analyses of a wide range of department activities, including fiscal and budget monitoring. The major duties of the job include adhering to the established financial and accounting policies and procedures of the Susanville Indian Rancheria. This position serves to reconcile the general ledger appropriately each month. Further, duties include preparation of worksheets of routine journal entries in Excel, maintenance of the fixed assets ledger, preparation of bank postings, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll with the subsidiary and general ledgers, preparation of federal funding reports, and assistance in the preparation of budgets and financial reports as requested.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 28th, 1946
Word was received in Susanville this week that plans are definitely underway for the construction of a $40,000 sawmill in Janesville, Calif., early next spring. C. B. Spaulding of Long Beach Calif., with many years of experience in the lumber business, has purchased about 840 acres of the Spraker-Harwood timber holdings in the Last Chance area, and plans to rush completion of the mill, which will be located one-half mile east of Janesville on the Susanville to Reno highway. Actual operation is set for as soon in the spring as weather conditions will permit.
Job Announcement: Susanville Indan Rancheria: Purchased & Referred Care/Health Benefits Coordinator Assistant
STARTING SALARY: $20.11 – $25.13. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: No This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. This position is the contact person for the Purchased and Referred Care/Health Benefits Coordinator (PRC/HBC) and is responsible for assisting the PRC/HBC and Patients with the referral process such as eligibility, scheduling, benefits application and answering questions as needed.
