STARTING SALARY: $20.11 – $25.13. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes, This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. The Accounting Specialist provide highly responsible financial clerical staff assistance, including conducting specific and moderately complex financial analyses of a wide range of department activities, including fiscal and budget monitoring. The major duties of the job include adhering to the established financial and accounting policies and procedures of the Susanville Indian Rancheria. This position serves to reconcile the general ledger appropriately each month. Further, duties include preparation of worksheets of routine journal entries in Excel, maintenance of the fixed assets ledger, preparation of bank postings, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll with the subsidiary and general ledgers, preparation of federal funding reports, and assistance in the preparation of budgets and financial reports as requested.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO