susanvillestuff.com
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 28th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27....
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 28th, 1946
Word was received in Susanville this week that plans are definitely underway for the construction of a $40,000 sawmill in Janesville, Calif., early next spring. C. B. Spaulding of Long Beach Calif., with many years of experience in the lumber business, has purchased about 840 acres of the Spraker-Harwood timber holdings in the Last Chance area, and plans to rush completion of the mill, which will be located one-half mile east of Janesville on the Susanville to Reno highway. Actual operation is set for as soon in the spring as weather conditions will permit.
susanvillestuff.com
Community Calendar Brought to you by CASA of Lassen Family Services December 26 – January 2nd
Lassen Family Services Budgeting Class is held every Monday from 4:00 – 5:00p.m., at Lassen Family Services or via Zoom. LFS Parenting Program and Housing Program are partnering with Golden 1 to provide free, weekly budgeting classes. Please call 530.257.4599 for more information or to get the Zoom link.
susanvillestuff.com
Job Announcement: Susanville Indan Rancheria: Accounting Specialist
STARTING SALARY: $20.11 – $25.13. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes, This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. The Accounting Specialist provide highly responsible financial clerical staff assistance, including conducting specific and moderately complex financial analyses of a wide range of department activities, including fiscal and budget monitoring. The major duties of the job include adhering to the established financial and accounting policies and procedures of the Susanville Indian Rancheria. This position serves to reconcile the general ledger appropriately each month. Further, duties include preparation of worksheets of routine journal entries in Excel, maintenance of the fixed assets ledger, preparation of bank postings, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll with the subsidiary and general ledgers, preparation of federal funding reports, and assistance in the preparation of budgets and financial reports as requested.
susanvillestuff.com
Job Announcement: Susanville Indan Rancheria: Purchased & Referred Care/Health Benefits Coordinator Assistant
STARTING SALARY: $20.11 – $25.13. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: No This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. This position is the contact person for the Purchased and Referred Care/Health Benefits Coordinator (PRC/HBC) and is responsible for assisting the PRC/HBC and Patients with the referral process such as eligibility, scheduling, benefits application and answering questions as needed.
kunr.org
Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties
The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
susanvillestuff.com
Job Announcement: Susanville Indan Rancheria: Certified Medical Assistant/Community Health Representative (CMA/CHR)
Susanville Indan Rancheria: Certified Medical Assistant/Community Health Representative (CMA/CHR) Health Representative (CMA/CHR) STARTING SALARY: $20.11 to $25.13 depending on experience. GRADE: 10. FLSA STATUS: Non-Exempt. NUMBER OF POSITIONS: 1. STATUS: Permanent. HOURS: Full Time. BENEFITS: Highly competitive package *See below. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes, This position works with and...
Plumas County News
More details shared regarding stolen delivery truck in Crescent Mills
A delivery truck has been recovered, but a suspect is still at large following a Dec. 22 incident involving a stolen vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol, on Thursday, Dec. 22, sometime between 2:30 and 3 p.m., a delivery vehicle (a Ryder truck) was taken in Crescent Mills. The truck was being used for deliveries at the time. When the driver stepped out to make a delivery, someone hopped in and drove away. The driver was found walking down the road and given assistance.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Highway 44 on Tuesday
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - CHP - Susanville says that one person died in a two-car crash on Tuesday at around 5:19 p.m. on Highway 44, east of the Bogard Rest Area. A driver in a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 44, the driver of the second car was traveling westbound on Highway 44. Both vehicles crashed head-on, for unknown reasons.
Fox5 KVVU
Washoe County deputy hit by suspected drunk driver early Monday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deputy with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Monday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Monday, the deputy was standing outside of their patrol vehicle with lights activated during a traffic stop when a suspected impaired driver struck the deputy and their vehicle.
2news.com
Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility
On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust
A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
