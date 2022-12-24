Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash – Several new labor laws are set to take effect in the new year here in Washington state. The state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023, up from $14.49. Job posting requirements will also go into effect. Businesses with more than 15 employees...
Chronicle
Washington’s Carbon Tax Could Cost Less Than Projected at the Pump
Washington Policy Center environmental director Todd Myers says it’s possible gas prices may not go up as much as had been projected when the state’s cap-and-trade program goes into effect next year. Still, he thinks the state's claim that the new carbon tax will only increase gas prices...
columbiagorgenews.com
Wash. review of Goldendale energy project completed
Construction would cause ‘significant and unavoidable adverse impacts’ to cultural resources. The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Goldendale Energy Storage Project. The 310-page document, available online at www.ecology.wa.gov, examines potential significant and adverse impacts of the construction and operation of the estimated $2 billion project.
koze.com
Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls
OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
q13fox.com
These new Washington state laws go into effect in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. - New laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023 in Washington state with significant changes including a minimum wage increase, rideshare worker protections and wage transparency on job postings. Washington's Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) detailed some of the changes to ensure that the public is aware.
Inslee’s office worried about ‘increased threats to our utilities’
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our...
stateofreform.com
Over 200 organizations coming to the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference
With the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference coming up next week, we wanted to share the list of organizations that will be attending our event. It’s an impressive list and one that we’re honored to host and convene on January 5th!. We are looking forward...
KXLY
Stipend for WA homeless-service workers has provided $10.7M so far
Washington’s homeless-services sector is struggling with a workforce crisis. Burned out by low wages and challenging, often traumatic work, frontline workers are quitting in droves. The shelters, outreach groups, housing providers and other organizations that make up the state’s homelessness response system are having trouble hiring new staff to...
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State
People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
Washington clean-energy project seen as threat to tribal resources
KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — Tribes adamantly oppose a pumped-storage hydro project in south-central Washington that otherwise got passing marks in a new report by the Washington Department of Ecology. The Goldendale Energy Storage Project along the Columbia River in Klickitat County would not significantly harm wildlife, water quality or...
Department of Children, Youth, and Families to offer multi-licensing for caregivers next year
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) will start to offer multi-licensing for caregivers and child care providers on Sunday, Jan. 1. Right now, foster parents can’t offer child care while fostering. According to a department press release, the multi-licensing process “supports individuals to become licensed in both foster care and child care.” “Fostering and child...
Washington gas prices fourth highest in the nation
(The Center Square) - After over ten straight weeks of price declines Washington state fuel prices are still among the highest in the nation and rank fourth among the 50 states. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.88 statewide, down from $3.94 the week...
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington families
The program aims to feed the hungry. Every year, nearly one million Washington residents visit food banks so they don't have to sleep hungry. Similarly, one out of six kids belongs to a family where there is not enough food. It is a matter of great concern.
State Files Massive Antitrust Suit Against 2 Pesticide Companies
Monday, December 27th, WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the state has joined with 12 others and the Federal Trade Commission in an anti-trust lawsuit against two major pesticide firms. Syngenta and Corteva were named in the lawsuit. With the huge impact agriculture has in our region, this will...
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US
Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
koze.com
Proposal Could Provide State Funding Lifeline to Washington’s Rural Fire Districts For Safety Upgrades (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation is being proposed in the Washington State House of Representatives to create a competitive grant program for rural fire departments whose buildings and equipment are inadequate to meet the fire safety needs of their communities. John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol.
Chronicle
Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High
A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
ecowatch.com
Exposed: The Most Polluted Place in the United States
A new book investigates the toxic legacy of Hanford, the Washington state facility that produced plutonium for nuclear weapons. The most polluted place in the United States — perhaps the world — is one most people don’t even know. Hanford Nuclear Site sits in the flat lands of eastern Washington. The facility — one of three sites that made up the government’s covert Manhattan Project — produced plutonium for Fat Man, the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki during World War II. And it continued producing plutonium for weapons for decades after the war, helping to fuel the Cold War nuclear arms race.
wa.gov
Two Washington men plead guilty to insurance fraud
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two Washington state men pled guilty in separate insurance fraud cases this fall after investigations by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). Joseph David Calvert, of Selah, pled guilty to two counts of false claims or proof and one count of making a...
Voice of America
Fears of Extremist Campaign After Attack on US Power Station
Washington — Vandalism at four power stations in the western U.S. state of Washington over the weekend added to concerns of a possible nationwide campaign by right-wing extremists to stir fears and spark civil conflict. Local police on Tuesday gave no information on who they suspected was behind the...
