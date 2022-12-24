ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash – Several new labor laws are set to take effect in the new year here in Washington state. The state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023, up from $14.49. Job posting requirements will also go into effect. Businesses with more than 15 employees...
WASHINGTON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Wash. review of Goldendale energy project completed

Construction would cause ‘significant and unavoidable adverse impacts’ to cultural resources. The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Goldendale Energy Storage Project. The 310-page document, available online at www.ecology.wa.gov, examines potential significant and adverse impacts of the construction and operation of the estimated $2 billion project.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls

OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

These new Washington state laws go into effect in 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. - New laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023 in Washington state with significant changes including a minimum wage increase, rideshare worker protections and wage transparency on job postings. Washington's Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) detailed some of the changes to ensure that the public is aware.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Stipend for WA homeless-service workers has provided $10.7M so far

Washington’s homeless-services sector is struggling with a workforce crisis. Burned out by low wages and challenging, often traumatic work, frontline workers are quitting in droves. The shelters, outreach groups, housing providers and other organizations that make up the state’s homelessness response system are having trouble hiring new staff to...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State

People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Department of Children, Youth, and Families to offer multi-licensing for caregivers next year

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) will start to offer multi-licensing for caregivers and child care providers on Sunday, Jan. 1. Right now, foster parents can’t offer child care while fostering. According to a department press release, the multi-licensing process “supports individuals to become licensed in both foster care and child care.” “Fostering and child...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High

A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
WASHINGTON STATE
ecowatch.com

Exposed: The Most Polluted Place in the United States

A new book investigates the toxic legacy of Hanford, the Washington state facility that produced plutonium for nuclear weapons. The most polluted place in the United States — perhaps the world — is one most people don’t even know. Hanford Nuclear Site sits in the flat lands of eastern Washington. The facility — one of three sites that made up the government’s covert Manhattan Project — produced plutonium for Fat Man, the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki during World War II. And it continued producing plutonium for weapons for decades after the war, helping to fuel the Cold War nuclear arms race.
WASHINGTON STATE
wa.gov

Two Washington men plead guilty to insurance fraud

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two Washington state men pled guilty in separate insurance fraud cases this fall after investigations by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). Joseph David Calvert, of Selah, pled guilty to two counts of false claims or proof and one count of making a...
SELAH, WA
Voice of America

Fears of Extremist Campaign After Attack on US Power Station

Washington — Vandalism at four power stations in the western U.S. state of Washington over the weekend added to concerns of a possible nationwide campaign by right-wing extremists to stir fears and spark civil conflict. Local police on Tuesday gave no information on who they suspected was behind the...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy