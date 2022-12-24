Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Firefighters find body after house fire in Battle Creek, suspect is in custody
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side. The fire started around 5 p.m. at a home on Laurel Drive, near Morley Street, in Battle Creek, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Once firefighters entered the...
WWMT
Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old Paw Paw woman was arrested after crashing her car and fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on 42nd Street near County Road 374 in Paw Paw Township after the woman's car slid...
WWMT
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
WWMT
Emergency alert issued for water shut off in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County issued an emergency alert Wednesday. Update: Battle Creek Police to provide update on man shot by officers. The water in the area of West Jackson Street in Battle Creek between South McCamly Street and NE Capital Avenue is shut off as of 9:25 a.m.
WWMT
Blizzard 2022 causes havoc, heroic actions, car crashes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services,...
WWMT
'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
WWMT
Kalamazoo non-profit helps kids shop with a college athlete before Christmas
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A handful of children were able to hangout with an athlete, just in time for Christmas. A local non-profit organization called Action Matters, hosted an event on Friday, to pair local college athletes and under priveleged children, to shop for Christmas presents. In case of emergency:...
WWMT
Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
WWMT
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect until Dec. 31 for Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo warns residents of a possible water boil advisory that will last until Dec. 31. Hired accountants: Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues. Samples are being collected by the city and if any tests confirm bacteria, then...
WWMT
New event center and wedding venue coming to downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new event center is expected to move into a historic Main Street East building in downtown Kalamazoo. The new development is scheduled to open at 251 E. Michigan Ave. in the summer of 2023, according to Rachel Krasinski, director of operations for the Treystar Hospitality Division via LKF Marketing.
WWMT
Pets lost in Christmas Eve house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homeowner made it out of his burning home safely, but his pet dogs were not able to be saved, according to Battle Creek Fire Department. Crews were called to the two-story farmhouse on Renton Road, about a half mile north of I-94, around 12:36 p.m. Saturday.
WWMT
Kwanzaa Festival to offer free events in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is celebrating Kwanzaa with a week long festival that kicked off Monday. The festival was created by Soul Artistry along with other local organizations, according to event organizers. Fun at the library: Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library. On...
WWMT
Benton Harbor down to one water giveaway site, lead line replacement project hits 99.4%
Benton Harbor, MI (WSBT) — It's been 19-months since a state of emergency was declared for Benton Harbor. Since the start of the water crisis, bottled water has been provided to impacted families. Today, more than 99% of lead water lines have been replaced. Michigan is updating the bottled...
WWMT
Van Buren County educator wins Excellence in Education award
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Lottery honored a Van Buren County elementary school teacher, who is known for incorporating esports in her curriculum, with an Excellence in Education award, according to a news release Tuesday. Mary Phillips, a STEM teacher at North Shore Elementary, received a plague for...
WWMT
Niles Plan Commission votes on marijuana microbusiness licensing
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A vote to change how some marijuana shops do business in Niles. The Plan Commission voted yes tonight on a new type of license for microbusinesses and reducing how long security footage is stored at marijuana establishments. That recommendation is now on its way to...
WWMT
Polin, Broncos stampede over Huskies en route to GLI title game
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 18th-ranked Western MIchigan hockey team advanced to the Great Lakes Invitational Championship game after an 8-1 drubbing of Michigan Tech on Tuesday afternoon at Van Andel Arena. Senior captain Jason Polin recorded his fourth hat trick of the season, while the Broncos also got...
WWMT
WMU Hockey competes in Great Lakes Invitational
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Western Michigan University took the trip to Grand Rapids Tuesday to compete in the Great Lakes Invitational. The Broncos open the tournament against host Michigan Tech on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. WMU then plays on Wednesday against Michigan State or Ferris State at either 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., according to WMU athletics.
Comments / 0