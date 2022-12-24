ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Emergency alert issued for water shut off in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County issued an emergency alert Wednesday. Update: Battle Creek Police to provide update on man shot by officers. The water in the area of West Jackson Street in Battle Creek between South McCamly Street and NE Capital Avenue is shut off as of 9:25 a.m.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

New event center and wedding venue coming to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new event center is expected to move into a historic Main Street East building in downtown Kalamazoo. The new development is scheduled to open at 251 E. Michigan Ave. in the summer of 2023, according to Rachel Krasinski, director of operations for the Treystar Hospitality Division via LKF Marketing.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Pets lost in Christmas Eve house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homeowner made it out of his burning home safely, but his pet dogs were not able to be saved, according to Battle Creek Fire Department. Crews were called to the two-story farmhouse on Renton Road, about a half mile north of I-94, around 12:36 p.m. Saturday.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kwanzaa Festival to offer free events in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is celebrating Kwanzaa with a week long festival that kicked off Monday. The festival was created by Soul Artistry along with other local organizations, according to event organizers. Fun at the library: Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library. On...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Van Buren County educator wins Excellence in Education award

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Lottery honored a Van Buren County elementary school teacher, who is known for incorporating esports in her curriculum, with an Excellence in Education award, according to a news release Tuesday. Mary Phillips, a STEM teacher at North Shore Elementary, received a plague for...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Niles Plan Commission votes on marijuana microbusiness licensing

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A vote to change how some marijuana shops do business in Niles. The Plan Commission voted yes tonight on a new type of license for microbusinesses and reducing how long security footage is stored at marijuana establishments. That recommendation is now on its way to...
NILES, MI
WWMT

Polin, Broncos stampede over Huskies en route to GLI title game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 18th-ranked Western MIchigan hockey team advanced to the Great Lakes Invitational Championship game after an 8-1 drubbing of Michigan Tech on Tuesday afternoon at Van Andel Arena. Senior captain Jason Polin recorded his fourth hat trick of the season, while the Broncos also got...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

WMU Hockey competes in Great Lakes Invitational

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Western Michigan University took the trip to Grand Rapids Tuesday to compete in the Great Lakes Invitational. The Broncos open the tournament against host Michigan Tech on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. WMU then plays on Wednesday against Michigan State or Ferris State at either 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., according to WMU athletics.
KALAMAZOO, MI

