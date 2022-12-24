Read full article on original website
You’ll soon be able to talk to Home Assistant without Google, Siri, or Alexa
Home Assistant, the open-source smart home platform, is getting its own voice assistant. Its founder, Paulus Schoutsen, posted a blog last week announcing a new project that could localize all voice commands that control smart devices — without the need to connect to a cloud that assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant have. The voice assistant is targeted to be available sometime in 2023.
Microsoft Edge is actually good
Google Chrome is the preferred browser for over 65 percent of the internet, according to statcounter.com. But I don’t think you needed me to tell you that; odds are you’re reading this article on some Chrome derivative right now. But why does Chrome have the lion’s share of the market? It's not even the default browser on most desktops, meaning you have to deliberately go out of your way to make Chrome your go-to browser.
Samsung’s latest fridge will be even better for TikTok
Samsung has unveiled the Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus, a fancy name for its latest fridge with a built-in touchscreen display. At 32 inches, it features a much larger display than the 21.5-inch screen found on previous generations of the Samsung Family Hub refrigerators, which can be used to control SmartThings-compatible smart home devices, display Google Photos images, make digital shopping lists for Amazon delivery, and watch videos.
LG Innotek is ready to put true optical zoom lenses in the next wave of flagship phones
LG’s smartphone-making days may be over, but LG Innotek — a major supplier of mobile camera modules — is alive and well. It’s introducing a new telephoto zoom camera module at CES 2023, offering true, continuous optical zoom. The company is partnering with Qualcomm to fast-track adoption of its new tech alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in upcoming flagship Android phones.
New iPad Mini could be a year away
Apple is updating its iPad Mini with a new processor, says respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The inbetweener is supposed to begin shipping by the end of 2023 or the first half of 2024. The iPad Mini received an all new design at the end of 2021 after remaining largely unchanged...
The Google Nest Hub Max is still matching its best price ever at Best Buy and Target
Just in case Santa didn’t make it to your house this year, we’re bringing you a handful of post-Christmas content. Because, unlike the big dude that lives up north, The Verge Deals team works hard all year scouring the internet to make sure its best discounts are all front and center for you to see. The discounts available right now are a bit sparse, but we’ve still managed to wrangle a handful that we think are worth looking into if you’re looking for something to treat yourself.
9 great games for your VR headset from 2022
Although the tech surrounding VR headsets has stagnated somewhat, there are still plenty of fantastic titles that make great use of the technology available, and we’ve chosen some of our favorites for you to try now and over the coming year. You might notice that several of our top picks are a bit long in the tooth, but we still consider them to be some of the best experiences for the greatest variety of headsets — that is, until the release of the PlayStation VR 2 in February.
Amazon’s started to deliver orders by drones in California and Texas
Amazon is now delivering orders by drones in California and Texas with the aim to ultimately fly out packages to customers’ homes within an hour, Ars Technica reports. The retail giant’s drone delivery service, Amazon Prime Air, already dropped a small number of packages via drone in the backyards of customers in the run-up to Christmas in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas.
Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are 30 percent off, their lowest price yet
Previous price cuts on Sony’s WH-1000XM5 over-ear, noise-canceling headphones took off $50 or so, but this new one at Amazon is a whopping $121 off (note: your purchase will ship in mid-January). Whether you’re keeping track or not, this is the biggest price cut to date. Today’s deal is on the silver (more like off-white) color scheme only, which may be a disappointment if you prefer black. However, you’d be smart to try to get a price match from a different retailer, which may help you get the color you want, and get it from a store where you might have some holiday gift cards to spend. We have a whole article with all of the price-matching details.
Twitter’s recovering from a few hours of glitchiness
Twitter appears to be recovering after users spent hours on Wednesday evening reporting various errors, with the app and site throwing up errors about exceeded rate limits, failing to fetch new tweets, or appearing to be completely broken. DownDetector.com showed a spike of around 10,000 outage reports noted for Twitter,...
Microsoft’s making Excel’s formulas even easier
Microsoft has announced it’s making Excel’s autocomplete even smarter, at least in the web version that comes with Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365). Last week it announced formula suggestions and formula by example, both of which may help automate some things that you had to do manually.
In 2022, cozy games went from niche to video game fixture
For as long as I had a GameCube, I don’t think I ever once beat a game. When my plane first landed on Isle Delfino in Super Mario: Sunshine in 2002, my main priority was finishing the tutorial. It was the one chore needing completion before I was free to wander around the plaza, pretending to buy fruit from island vendors. Similarly, my brother and I would spend countless hours in Kirby Air Ride but never raced one another. Like with dozens of other games, we’d argue over which virtual sky-rise belonged to our color Kirby before treating the game as if it were a life-sim, riding our racers around town, running imaginary errands, and acting out absurdly complex social dramas between our squishy, round characters.
All I want is one productivity app that can handle everything
I’m an organized person. I have to be. Writing is a deadline-oriented job, and I have the working memory of an elderly goldfish. Gone are the days when I could store an entire week’s worth of events, deadlines, and schedules in my head. Now, all of that stuff needs to live somewhere tangible.
LG’s working with AI startup Asleep on TVs, washers, fridges, and more that can track sleep
LG and Korean AI sleep tech startup Asleep are working on smart home appliances that can detect when a user is asleep and adjust accordingly, according to LG’s Korean site and The Korea Economic Daily. Asleep’s AI technology lets users track the four sleep stages based on their breathing...
