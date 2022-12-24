ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Olive Barker

Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas Stations

PETOSKEY - Local authorities are warning people tonight about the danger of credit card skimmers. More specifically, ones found at a local Michigan gas station. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural development, there were six skimmers found during a routine inspection of the gas pumps. The inspection occurred late Thursday evening at SG Petroleum Inc. located at 3916 Charlevoix Road in Petoskey, Mi.
PETOSKEY, MI
Olive Barker

Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan. Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Cadillac resident arraigned for assault with a dangerous weapon

WEXFORD COUNTY – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to a residence on Fern Avenue in Selma Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged her boyfriend, 33-year-old Christopher Robert Poisson from Cadillac, threatened her with a knife during an argument on October 21st.
CADILLAC, MI
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Man wanted by Roscommon Co. sheriff’s office

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a St. Helen man who is currently wanted in Roscommon County. Brian Michael Lahar, 41, of St. Helen, is wanted for a bench warrant out of the 34th Circuit Court for failing to appear for sentencing on a charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer, officials said.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

