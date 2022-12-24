Read full article on original website
New pop-up Italian restaurant opens at Northern Michigan resort
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI - If one of your goals for the winter is getting cozy and having fun experiences, you can join us in being intrigued by Northern Michigan’s newest pop-up restaurant - and its tempting menu. Bella Sorpresa - which means “Beautiful Surprise” - is the new Italian...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
Whitney Amann Leaving 9 & 10 News: Where Is the Northern Michigan Anchor Going?
Whitney Amann is the most favorite anchor on 9 & 10 News. The people of Northern Michigan enjoyed her professionalism and perky personality. But Amann has announced her departure from the station on social media. Her viewers had many questions after discovering that Whitney Amann was leaving 9 & 10 News. They especially want to know if her new job will also take her away from Northern Michigan. Fortunately, Whitney Amann answered most of their questions about her departure.
Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas Stations
PETOSKEY - Local authorities are warning people tonight about the danger of credit card skimmers. More specifically, ones found at a local Michigan gas station. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural development, there were six skimmers found during a routine inspection of the gas pumps. The inspection occurred late Thursday evening at SG Petroleum Inc. located at 3916 Charlevoix Road in Petoskey, Mi.
Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan. Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this.
Cadillac resident arraigned for assault with a dangerous weapon
WEXFORD COUNTY – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to a residence on Fern Avenue in Selma Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged her boyfriend, 33-year-old Christopher Robert Poisson from Cadillac, threatened her with a knife during an argument on October 21st.
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
Michigan man uses $10 in lottery winnings to buy $500,000 ticket
A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot.
Snowmobiler Killed After Crashing Into Tree in Wexford County
An Indiana man was killed after a snowmobile crash in Wexford County, officials said. On Monday, Greg Longbrake was driving his snowmobile on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township. State police say he lost control and hit a tree. They say speed is believed to be...
Man wanted by Roscommon Co. sheriff’s office
ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a St. Helen man who is currently wanted in Roscommon County. Brian Michael Lahar, 41, of St. Helen, is wanted for a bench warrant out of the 34th Circuit Court for failing to appear for sentencing on a charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer, officials said.
