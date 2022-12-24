Read full article on original website
Related
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 29th, 1933
Clarence Halderman, disgruntled because he was released by the sheriff, thereby missing his turkey dinner in the county jail, proceeded to commit a deed that he hoped would place him back in jail in time for Christmas dinner. He paid forty cents for a jar of preserves from the Grand...
susanvillestuff.com
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 29th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Snow and rain. Snow level...
susanvillestuff.com
Job Announcement: Susanville Indan Rancheria: Purchased & Referred Care/Health Benefits Coordinator Assistant
STARTING SALARY: $20.11 – $25.13. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: No This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. This position is the contact person for the Purchased and Referred Care/Health Benefits Coordinator (PRC/HBC) and is responsible for assisting the PRC/HBC and Patients with the referral process such as eligibility, scheduling, benefits application and answering questions as needed.
susanvillestuff.com
Job Announcement: Susanville Indan Rancheria: Accounting Specialist
STARTING SALARY: $20.11 – $25.13. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes, This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. The Accounting Specialist provide highly responsible financial clerical staff assistance, including conducting specific and moderately complex financial analyses of a wide range of department activities, including fiscal and budget monitoring. The major duties of the job include adhering to the established financial and accounting policies and procedures of the Susanville Indian Rancheria. This position serves to reconcile the general ledger appropriately each month. Further, duties include preparation of worksheets of routine journal entries in Excel, maintenance of the fixed assets ledger, preparation of bank postings, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll with the subsidiary and general ledgers, preparation of federal funding reports, and assistance in the preparation of budgets and financial reports as requested.
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
Comments / 0