Knox County, OH

Is it time to revisit electric aggregation in Knox County?

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County voters rejected electric and natural gas aggregation in November 2021, but with electric rates climbing, it might be time to revisit the benefits of aggregation. Energy consultant Bob Snavely of Palmer Energy told the county commissioners the current electric price to compare is 5.5...
Bane-Welker expands Ashland Construction brand into Ohio

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN. — Bane-Welker is pleased to announce the addition of the Ashland construction brand in Plain City, Ohio. The company has a super center in Pendleton, Indiana. “We’re excited to expand the Ashland brand in our Ohio markets offering it to our construction and ag customers,” stated Jason...
Purple fentanyl found in Franklin Co. storage unit; feds say colors created to hook kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An alert for parents as Columbus police detectives testified that they found 19 kilograms of purple fentanyl in a storage unit in Reynoldsburg. According to federal agents, drug cartels are using colors to hook younger kids to the lethal substances. The Drug Enforcement Administration has found "rainbow fentanyl" in 26 states so far in the United States.
Ohio Cardinal Conference facing uncertainty after Mount Vernon's departure

MOUNT VERNON — The conference carousel began spinning again last week, putting the Ohio Cardinal Conference in flux once more. The Mount Vernon school board voted Nov. 21 to accept an invitation to join the Licking County League beginning with the 2024-25 school year. The move will end Mount Vernon’s almost decade-long affiliation with the OCC.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
American Nitrile chooses Grove City for manufacturing plant

Just a few years ago, the acronym “PPE” wasn’t a household phrase. But today, following the pandemic and subsequent shortage of protective equipment, a local man and his company are on track to break records worldwide in the PPE manufacturing industry. In mid-November 2022, the first production...
Pre-Christmas homicide in Shiloh under investigation

SHILOH — Authorities are investigating an alleged homicide that happened sometime before Christmas in Shiloh. Terrence Hamman, 76, was found dead in his bed in his 16 Rear Mechanic St. home on Dec. 24 by a sheriff’s deputy, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
Too close for comfort: Highland strains past Cardington-Lincoln

Highland topped Cardington-Lincoln 46-37 in a tough tilt at Highland High on December 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Highland squared off with January 19, 2021 at Highland High School last season. For more, click here.
Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances

On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
Yabo’s Tacos opens fourth central Ohio location

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based taco joint known for unique takes on Southwestern dishes has opened a fourth location in central Ohio. Yabo’s Tacos 2,500-square-foot location in Lewis Center at 5915 Evans Farm Blvd. is open, featuring a wraparound bar and a 500 square-foot patio. Yabo’s has additional locations in Westerville, Hilliard and […]
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Letter to the Editor: Where were the white women?

I am a straight, white woman who lives in the suburbs. I grew up in Columbus, taught in Columbus schools. But, now, I live in the suburbs. I have no friends here. At one time, I had many. We supported each other, babysat each other’s kids. We planned activities. We shared a common routine in life. We were mothers, who needed a connection to another woman that shared our sorrows and successes in this vulnerable time. I was kicked out of the “neighborhood group” when someone (who happened to be a pastor) asked if it was okay to fly his Blue Lives Matter flag. I said no. Part of my explanation referred to minors who had recently been held by CPD in their van, with no water, no parents for hours because they witnessed a crime (June 22, 2021). I asked these suburban mothers how they would feel if it was their child, desperately trying to get them to relate, have empathy for the mothers who were demanding their children be given back. My friends did not defend me. One said “at least they were released.” For fear of retaliation from my new friends, she said that she wouldn't comment further.
Our list of new food and drink concepts opening in 2023

From multiple live-fire restaurants to mini donuts and Korean barbecue, the Columbus is primed to become even more impressive and mouthwatering in 2023. Since there’s so much to keep track of, we’ve decided to do you the favor of putting our top spots together in one place for you.
