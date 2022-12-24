Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Showers tapering off, snow continues in eastern AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic winter storm for Arizona!. Much needed rain and mountain snow has been falling since the early mornings hours. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according the Phoenix Rainfall Index, the average around the Valley gauges has been a half of an inch with 100% coverage. That means all the gauges within a 40 mile radius of downtown Phoenix received measurable rain.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
AZFamily
Big weather changes on the way
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
AZFamily
How to receive refund if your flight was canceled
AZFamily
Lost dog returns home just in time for holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Max. He’s an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was lost for a few days before someone found him walking down their street. While he was gone, his owners filed a lost report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And luckily, Max was microchipped. Once they learned where Max lived, an officer returned him to his family just in time for the holidays!
AZFamily
Here’s where Valley residents can recycle their Christmas tree
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With Christmas over it is now time to think about what to do if you used a real tree. Real trees become a fire hazard the longer they are kept. Cities across the valley have drop-off areas for you to recycle your tree. The trees are then turned into mulch. All trees must be unbagged and free of decorations and tree stands.
AZFamily
Scottsdale police warn of parking ticket scam
AZFamily
Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days
AZFamily
WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day
AZFamily
Southwest customers return to Phoenix after cancellations left them stranded for days
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands more cancellations for Southwest Airlines are leaving people stranded away from home Wednesday. The frustration for customers is mounting as they have to spend extra money to find alternative ways back home. On Wednesday night, the Jones family returned to Phoenix after they were stranded...
AZFamily
Sauvage Bottle Shop in downtown Phoenix wants to ‘demystify’ wine to the masses
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -‘Sauvage’ means ‘wild’ or ‘natural’ in French. Owner, Chris Lingua, says there are more than 200 additives that can be added to wine besides the grapes-- so he likes to focus on as close to just the grapes as possible-- or the most natural. Lingua started this shop to demystify wine while also specializing in “low-intervention,” non-commercial (mass-produced) wines. He loves it because there are always new wines to discover from different corners of the world. If you like to explore and taste the purest expression of land and grape, this is the style for you. At Sauvage, you’ll find 200+ rotating wine selections available in shop and online. Most selections range from $20 - $60, as well as a curated selection of artisanal Mezcals, Amari, organic Port & digestifs.
kjzz.org
Meet the ditch riders who keep the Phoenix area irrigation water system flowing
Phoenix was built on the remains of an ancient Hohokam city. When the first settlers arrived, they built their farms around irrigation canals the Hohokam left behind. But they were at the mercy of the river. In the early 1900s, the farmers got together, and, with the help of the government, built a dam to harness the Salt River.
AZFamily
Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson. A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.
AZFamily
Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
AZFamily
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix
fox10phoenix.com
Sky Harbor packed with travellers from colder climates
With much of the country in a freeze for Christmas, Arizona is the perfect place to be for a warmer holiday season. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is filled with people coming to the Valley from colder climates.
fox10phoenix.com
The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season
Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
AZFamily
Man killed after truck crashes into concrete barrier in Glendale
AZFamily
Mesa farmers asking for help halting housing development plan to save farm
