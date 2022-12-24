ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Kansas woman dies after wrong-way, head-on crash

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by Kyle Robert White, 29, Hiawatha, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 73 at 179th Street. The pickup struck a westbound 2005...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
WIBW

TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred early on Christmas morning. Officials said around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, TPD officers were dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. involving one vehicle. A car travelling west on SE 37th St left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a nearby front yard.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man accused of forgery and theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Colton J. Dunaway of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on a Jackson County Kansas warrant on requested charges of forgery and theft. Dunaway was jailed...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Holton woman dies in weather related accident

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
HOLTON, KS
southarkansassun.com

Omaha Woman’s Remains Found In Kansas 1 Month After Disappearance

The remains of Cari Allen from Omaha were found in Kansas one month after her disappearance. The cause of Allen’s death has not been released yet because investigations are still ongoing, says True Crime Daily. On November 20, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a missing report about a...
OMAHA, NE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Brown County Sheriff

* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large

JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS
KRMG

Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect stole 45 bottles of men's fragrance

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft just before Christmas in Manhattan. Just after 10a.m. on Christmas Eve, officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Ulta Beauty reported an unknown man stole approximately 45 bottles of men's fragrance on December 23.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy