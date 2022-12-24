* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO