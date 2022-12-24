Read full article on original website
WIBW
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended with a crash and one person taken into custody late Tuesday along a highway in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday near the S.W. Interstate 70 and US-75 highway interchange. Kansas Highway Patrol officials told 13...
WIBW
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle, head-on crash late Wednesday morning sent several people to the hospital and shut down a major street in south Topeka. None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening, authorities said at the scene. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the...
Kansas woman dies after wrong-way, head-on crash
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by Kyle Robert White, 29, Hiawatha, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 73 at 179th Street. The pickup struck a westbound 2005...
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
WIBW
Two Topekans taken to hospital following rollover crash along Kansas Turnpike
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were transported to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 2:44 a.m. Monday on I-335 about seven miles southwest of the city of Auburn. According...
Woman dies in wrong-way crash Monday evening in Leavenworth
An Atchison woman died Monday evening in a wrong-way crash in Leavenworth.
WIBW
TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred early on Christmas morning. Officials said around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, TPD officers were dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. involving one vehicle. A car travelling west on SE 37th St left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a nearby front yard.
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
Kansas man accused of forgery and theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Colton J. Dunaway of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on a Jackson County Kansas warrant on requested charges of forgery and theft. Dunaway was jailed...
WIBW
Holton woman dies in weather related accident
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
southarkansassun.com
Omaha Woman’s Remains Found In Kansas 1 Month After Disappearance
The remains of Cari Allen from Omaha were found in Kansas one month after her disappearance. The cause of Allen’s death has not been released yet because investigations are still ongoing, says True Crime Daily. On November 20, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a missing report about a...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Brown County Sheriff
* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.
Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
lawrencekstimes.com
Eudora machinist creates gear to fix Douglas County courthouse clock
Eudora machinist Wayne Neis wasted no time when it came to fixing the historic Douglas County courthouse clock. A busted gear had left the 117-year-old clock defunct since August. And it wasn’t as if someone could order the broken part — the part no longer existed. Word traveled...
WIBW
Man suspected in theft of $4,500 worth of men’s cologne from Manhattan business
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance from a Manhattan business. The theft was reported around 10;15 a.m. Saturday at the Ulta Beauty store in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. According to Riley County police, an unknown...
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
RCPD: Suspect stole 45 bottles of men's fragrance
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft just before Christmas in Manhattan. Just after 10a.m. on Christmas Eve, officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Ulta Beauty reported an unknown man stole approximately 45 bottles of men's fragrance on December 23.
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79.
