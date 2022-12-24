A Modern Warfare 2 player has found an innovative way to repurpose the Recon Drone in order to elevate the Sentry Gun into something much more lethal. Modern Warfare 2 has an abundance of killstreaks that can absolutely destroy a lobby if they’re used effectively, but as with every other game in the Call of Duty franchise, players have to work quite hard if they want to reach the truly powerful ones.

1 DAY AGO