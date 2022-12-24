Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 players plead for devs to fix “ridiculous” shadowban feature
Warzone 2 launched with Call of Duty’s signature Ricochet anti-cheat feature, but players are claiming that the softer report-based shadowban function is in dire need of a fix. Warzone 2’s first months have been a rollercoaster for Raven Software and the other assisting studios. While Al-Mazrah has drawn huge...
Marvel Snap players demand changes to “abysmal” Collector’s Reserve rewards
Marvel Snap players are demanding the developers change how rewards work for the Collector’s Reserve on the Collection Level rewards track. Marvel Snap has taken over the digital card battler genre in 2022 as a mobile game with hundreds of cards of iconic marvel heroes to build decks with.
Modern Warfare 2 players shoot down “pipe dream” XP change
Incentivizing players with in-game currency to complete daily challenges is an excellent idea on paper, but Modern Warfare 2 players shot down the lofty dream. Modern Warfare 2’s monetization practices have been questioned by community members. MW2 follows the ever-familiar trend of other FPS titles, relying on a battle pass and in-game store to generate unthinkable revenue figures.
Call of Duty players label MW2 a “dumpster fire” over ignored map exploit
A wall exploit on MW2’s Mercado Las Almas sent community members into a furious frenzy, with one player labeling the title a “dumpster fire” in its current state. Modern Warfare 2 suffered from a rocky launch, dealing with bugs and server issues but most of those problems have since been cleaned up. Players thought they were in the clear, but another game-breaking bug emerged in Multiplayer.
Modern Warfare 2 player invents “poor man’s Chopper Gunner” using easy drone trick
A Modern Warfare 2 player has found an innovative way to repurpose the Recon Drone in order to elevate the Sentry Gun into something much more lethal. Modern Warfare 2 has an abundance of killstreaks that can absolutely destroy a lobby if they’re used effectively, but as with every other game in the Call of Duty franchise, players have to work quite hard if they want to reach the truly powerful ones.
Modern Warfare 2 players hit with “false bans” as reporting system slammed
Modern Warfare 2 players continue to struggle with “false bans”, with the 2022 title’s in-game reporting feature coming under serious scrutiny. Call of Duty’s recent issues with cheaters have been well documented. From Warzone and Modern Warfare through the end of Vanguard’s life cycle, issues with cheaters and hackers of all varieties plagued Activision’s FPS.
How to add friends on Modern Warfare 2 and warzone 2
Modern Warfare 2 recently changed its UI, making it easier than before to add friends for multiplayer or Warzone 2. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the simple process. Modern Warfare 2 players labeled the game’s UI as the “worst in CoD history.” Activision heard the feedback...
MW2 player performs Mission Impossible-like stunt to take out helicopter
An MW2 player recently captured footage of their friend performing a Mission Impossible-style stunt when dispatching an enemy helicopter. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players continue to find ways of amplifying the available gameplay options in their respective multiplayer experiences. One Warzone 2 user managed to highjack a helicopter...
ImperialHal shows how lethal controller aim assist is in Apex Legends
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has showcased why controller aim assist is powerful when compared to MnK. Over the past year, more and more Apex Legends pros have been making the shift from MnK to controller. While there are still a lot of players who argue that...
ImperialHal claims Apex Legends Season 16 will spawn players with P2020
Apex Legends pro player Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has claimed that the BR’s upcoming Season 16 will spawn players into matches with a P2020 pistol, in what would be a major change to looting. Looting is always one of the most important aspects of a battle royale. Typically...
TimTheTatman explains why Warzone 2 needs to learn from Fortnite
TimTheTatman claimed “Fortnite ruined the gaming industry,” as no other developer can match Epic Games, “diligence, touch, and effort.”. Warzone 2 community members praised developers for adding loadout drops back to buy stations. However, Swagg and other content creators demand more action for ignored segments of the player base.
Aceu shocks viewers with insane Apex Legends 1v3 that should be impossible
Popular Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn stunned his viewers with a mind-blowing 1v3 aggressive outplay that shouldn’t have been possible to win. When it comes to clutches, outplays, and jaw-dropping clips, there are very few Apex Legends players that can contend with aceu. The talented streamer...
Modern Warfare 2 TikToker reveals “insane” hip-fire PDSW 528 loadout
The P90 is an underrated Modern Warfare 2 SMG and a TikToker revealed a hip-fire loadout so powerful you won’t need to aim down sights ever again. Shoot House and Shipment provide the perfect battlefield for using SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. The close-combat-oriented multiplayer maps call for fast and mobile weapons. Players viewed the PDSW 528 as one of the weaker SMGs at launch, but the weapon received a buff in the Season 1 update.
Nadeshot tells CoD players to quit complaining about MW2: “I don’t get the hate”
Call of Duty veteran and 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot has spoken out against CoD players hating on this year’s title Modern Warfare 2. Despite being one of the most successful CoD launches to date, absolutely smashing sales records, Modern Warfare 2 has had its fair share of criticism from the community.
Kinetic Ore in Fortnite: Locations and travel distance challenge explained
One of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 4 Challenges asks players to Travel Distance with Kinetic Ore – this guide details its locations and how it works. Throughout the duration of Chapter 4 Season 1, Fortnite will add new weekly challenges for players to complete. Since they’re...
What does KEKW mean? Twitch chat’s favorite emote explained, the origin of KEK
If you’ve spent even five minutes in a Twitch chat this year, you’ve probably seen the word ‘KEKW’ or ‘KEK’ thrown around a lot. But, what exactly does KEKW mean?. Twitch chat, for the uninitiated, can be a bit of a minefield, and to some extent, it’s like learning a whole new language. Except, instead of words, it’s all small images called emotes.
Scump reveals his “biggest secret” for dropping nukes easily in MW2
Scump is one of the best Call of Duty players of all time and so it’s no surprise he’s dropping nukes in MW2. Now, he has now shared his secret sauce for nukes that you can try yourself. OpTic Scump is a household name in Call of Duty...
Apex Legends damage boosters embarrassed as undercover players get revenge
A set of Apex Legends players decided to go undercover and betray a squad of boosters who were attempting to unlock the damage badges unfairly. While the use of third-party software and hacks can be identified and punished by Apex Legends’ automated system, not every form of cheating is so easy to track.
AI VTuber Neuro-sama has just conquered osu, and she isn’t stopping there
Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere on the internet nowadays, acting as art generators, chatbots, and other forms of communication. Neuro-sama is an example of that, with the AI VTuber conquering Twitch and osu! at the same time. But what does it say about the future of gaming, streaming, and its relationship with AI?
Apex Legends stars Snip3down and ImperialHal weigh in on tier-one orgs leaving ALGS
Apex Legends mainstays ImperialHal and Snip3down have shared their thoughts on why Cloud9, Team Liquid, and G2 Esports have all dropped their pro rosters and pulled out of the ALGS scene. December has been a worrying time for the Apex Legends community, especially when it comes to the professional scene....
