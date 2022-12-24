Read full article on original website
NHL
Sabres' road game on December 27 at Columbus postponed
Makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. The NHL has announced that the Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
NHL
Caps Visit Rangers
Following the NHL's annual three-day holiday break, the Caps take a Tuesday day trip up to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers in the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Capitals and Rangers are separated by a single point in the Metropolitan Division standings, and both are coming in hot out of the break; Washington has won nine of its last 10 and New York has prevailed in eight of its last nine games.
NHL
On Campus: Devils prospect Hughes among top defensemen this season
Faber of Wild, Hutson of Canadiens also among best in NCAA at position. The top player in college hockey receives the Hobey Baker Award. The best goalie takes home the Mike Richter Award. But there is no trophy for the player adjudged to be the best defenseman in college hockey,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
What Sabres fans should watch for at the 2023 World Junior Championship
With the gifts exchanged and the holiday meals consumed, hockey fans can settle in front of the television today when the puck drops on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Among the under-20 participants looking to add a gold medal to...
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass 100 career points, and Troy Terry also had two assists. Each scored for Anaheim in the shootout. Gibson stopped Mark Stone’s try, and Reilly Smith shot wide for Vegas. Stone scored short-handed, Ben Hutton added a goal for the Golden Knights, who lost both games of a back-to-back against the Southern California teams. Vegas lost 4-2 at Los Angeles on Wednesday. Vegas’ Adin Hill was replaced in the first period after allowing two goals on five shots. Logan Thompson stopped 22 shots in relief.
NHL
3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors
Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
NHL
Recap: Canes Tie Franchise History With Ninth Consecutive Win
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes continued their hot streak on Tuesday, coming out of the holiday break with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Returning to action after having three days off for the NHL's holiday break, the Canes picked up right where they left off when the puck went down.
NHL
Walman hits the 'Griddy' with epic OT goal celebration for Red Wings
Defenseman does viral dance after completing comeback against Penguins. Jake Walman gets a pass from Andrew Copp in front of the net and sends the puck home for a goal, ending the game in overtime at 5-4 00:42 •. Jake Walman put on his dancing skates for an epic overtime...
NHL
LA Kings Announce Four Roster Moves
The LA Kings have made the following roster transactions:. Forwards Quenton Byfield and Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Jordan Spence have been recalled from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Forward Arthur Kaliyev has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20. Byfield,...
NHL
Territory Talk: Cousins talks career path, second-half push and more!
With the Florida Panthers preparing for their post-holiday push, forward Nick Cousins joins this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast to discuss the road ahead, the mementos he's picked up on his unique career path, his first Christmas in South Florida and much more. Highlights of the episode include:
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks
BLUES The St. Louis Blues came out on the wrong end of another tight battle on Tuesday, falling 5-4 to Toronto for their second straight overtime loss and third straight loss overall. The Blues have now played five overtime/shootout games out of their last eight, sharing the most in the NHL in that span.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1
CALGARY, AB - The regular season Battle of Alberta has been won. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night on the back of Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, Connor McDavid's 31st marker of the season and 46 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to emerge victorious over their provincial rivals in the three-game season series.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - MIN @ WPG
Searching for offence in the third period in Washington, Rick Bowness loaded up his top line with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. They had some success and will once again be put together for tonight's important divisional matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Bowness feels since they have last change, he can use that to his advantage. The Jets have lost Cole Perfetti for 7-10 days, so they are thin on the wing right now, so the expectation for the remaining three lines is to be good on the forecheck and they have to crash and bang the net.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL
Bruins, 2023 Winter Classic discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Fenway Park in Boston to host outdoor game against Penguins on Jan. 2. The meaning of Fenway Park to New England sports fans, the impact of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic that will be played at the old ballpark in Boston, and reasons why the Boston Bruins have been the toast of the NHL this season were just some of the topics discussed and debated on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.
NHL
The Two Goals I'll Never Forget - And Wish I Could! | 40 Years with Stan
Two disallowed goals stick firmly in Stan Fischler's memory... though he wishes they wouldn't!. Once upon a time, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned a poem, "Rainy Day." One of its classic lines went as follows: "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall -- But Too Much Is Falling In Mine." Once...
NHL
Inside The Streaks: What's Made The Canes Successful
RALEIGH, NC. - On American Thanksgiving, the Carolina Hurricanes had won 10 games and lost 10 games. They'd allowed 56 goals and scored 54. The power play ranked 30th in the league at just a 13.5% success rate. Tied with the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan...
NHL
How to watch Stars at Wild: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Minnesota on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Game 37: Dallas Stars (20-9-6, 48 points) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, 42 points)
