Arizona State

Weird Theme Park In Arizona Is The Real-Life 'Flintstones' Town

By Kathleen Joyce
 4 days ago

It's a full-sized replica of Bed Rock City!

Arizona is one of the best states in the country for a super-scenic road trip, with its spectacular desert vistas dotted with tons of parks, museums, and other roadside attractions. While some such attractions explore aspects of Arizona's history, such as the state's Old West period, one long-running theme park goes all the way back to pre history!

If you grew up watching The Flintstones , you'll love this real-life version of the iconic Bedrock City just a half-hour from the Grand Canyon! The official @welcometoarizona TikTok account shared a video for the park's 50th anniversary.

This park was a total surprise to us, but believe it or not, this unique, kitschy roadside gem has been around for half a century now! The town is a full-sized replica of the show's Bedrock City, down to their homes, businesses, and even the dinos. You can even slide down the tail of a stegosaurus just like Fred Flintstone! Whether you're a longtime Flintstones fan or just a lover of classic kitschy Americana, this strange little park is a fascinating stop on any Arizona adventure.

The sight of the real-life Bedrock City brought back nostalgic memories for many commenters. "We used to go there when I was a kid all the time!" recalled @casmileys. "I miss this place. My dad used to take me to it when I was a kid," @mrs.couper1008 fondly reminisced. "My family n I went there in August this year!! It’s really cool n cute!!" @elizabeth.4k shouted out.

The place where Bedrock City itself is located, Raptor Ranch, is really cool too. Raptor Ranch is a Birds of Prey sanctuary that helps with the conservation and rehabilitation of owls, hawks, and other raptors. They do raptor encounters, falconry demonstrations, and more. Plus, Raptor Ranch offers both RV parking and tent grounds for campers, so no need to worry about booking a hotel if you care to visit! So whether you love classic cartoons, free-flying falcons, or camping near the Grand Canyon, there's lots to love about Raptor Ranch and Bedrock City!

Eddie Blanco
4d ago

Bedrock city has been shut down for years. I read an article about it because when I was looking up information about it to take my family, it said permanently closed. I researched it further and found more and more info saying it was closed and it's history. is it open again????

