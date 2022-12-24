ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vintage Christmas' in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Is Like Going Back in Time

By Jane Ellis
There's so much history here.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire is the most charming place, especially during the holidays. New Hampshire residents are proud to share and boast all the wonderfulness the town offers at Christmas. The charm, quaintness, and uniqueness here will make you feel like you've been transported back in time.

TikTok video creator @alainapinto shares this festive clip that will have you adding this stop to your holiday list. Get ready to experience a vintage, old-fashioned New England Christmas!

Portsmouth is just a 1-hour drive North of Boston and is the Christmas capital of New England. You may need a few days to explore all of these attractions. There is so much to do and see while here, one day is simply not enough time. Enjoy an afternoon of shopping around Market Square where all of the storefronts are beautifully decked out in festive holiday décor. Pop into the famous Kilwin's Chocolate Store for your candy fix. Take a stroll through and view the gorgeous colonial style neighborhood homes. Also, enjoy the famous New England tradition treat at Popover's, then go ice skating at Puddle Duck Pond. Phew, we are pooped! Another must-see is the enormous gingerbread house displayed at the Wentworth by the Sea Hotel .

TikTok viewers are loving all of this information and are ready to plan their next visit. User @nicolea277 comments, "Wentworth by the Sea is an amazing old hotel worth stopping in even if you don't stay there." We agree, it sure does look inviting and the history is so interesting. Fan @travelxbritt writes, "Omg, I love it!! Definitely coming to visit when I’m back in the States, thanks for the invite." Us too, we are definitely adding Portsmouth at Christmastime to our list. Commenter @senrab55 says, "My hometown." It seems to be a wonderful place to live.

We hope everyone gets the chance to visit here, as it is no surprise that people fall in love with New England and all it has to offer.

