OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Parks will offer free guided hikes and free parking to Oklahomans looking to begin the new year outside. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year’s Day at 16 state parks with separate guided hikes at Fort Cobb State Park in Fort Cobb and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park on Jan. 7.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO