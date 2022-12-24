FedEx, UPS warn package deliveries could be interrupted by winter storm as driver safety takes priority

Read full article on original website
FedEx Freight to begin driver furloughs Sunday
FedEx Freight, the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carrier, will begin furloughing an undetermined number of drivers on Sunday, the FedEx Corp. unit confirmed Wednesday. The voluntary furloughs will run until March 6, with drivers getting a guarantee to return to work, the unit confirmed. FedEx Freight is offering drivers a...
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services Here
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A couple saw packages discarded on the side of a road. They delivered the parcels themselves.
Ahead of the holidays, a couple in Ohio followed in Santa Claus’s footsteps and delivered some packages that appeared to be discarded.
If the Teamsters union strikes, will UPS close its doors?
In August 1997, the Teamsters walked off the job at UPS Inc. in the first non-wildcat strike in the relationship’s long history. With an all-Teamsters labor force and no plans to call in replacement workers to deliver goods, UPS shuttered its massive U.S. ground delivery network rather than risk permanently damaging its reputation with customers.
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 States
USPS Closed 200 Post Offices This Week
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
New legislation provides bathroom access for truck drivers
New legislation would for the first time require commercial warehouses, retailers and ports to allow truck drivers to use their restroom facilities when picking up or dropping off freight. The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, introduced Thursday by U.S. Reps. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.), adds language to federal...
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
Arizona man ticketed for driving in the HOV lane with an inflatable Grinch in the passenger seat
An Arizona man driving in the high-occupancy vehicle lane was ticketed after a police officer realized his passenger wasn't a person at all. It was an inflatable Grinch.
10 Most Affordable Major Cities for Housing in the US
Housing is typically your biggest expense -- whether you rent or own -- and it's become unaffordable for many in the largest cities in the U.S. In the most expensive city -- San Jose, California --...
USPS Has Been Suspending Services the Entire Year
California teen made fake parking tickets in scam to collect payments, police say
Police in Santa Cruz, California, arrested a 19-year-old they say made fake parking tickets and put them on parked cars near the beach. The fake tickets had a QR code that victims could scan to "pay" the fraudulent citations. The man put the false citations — which directed potential victims...
Southwest Airlines criticized by passengers, Transportation Department as flights delayed nationwide
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed or canceled nationwide on Monday, leading to growing criticism of the airline from disgruntled passengers and the federal government. The airline canceled 2,886 flights on Monday, or 70% of scheduled flights, amid a winter storm impacting portions of the country, according to flight...
US Doomsday Plane Just Flew Over Missouri & Illinois, But It’s OK
I have become an unofficial watchman for the United States "Doomsday Plane". I feel it's my duty to inform you that it just flew over our head crossing both Missouri and Illinois today. As I shared a couple weeks ago, the US "Doomsday Plane" recently flew over the Midwest returning...
Buffalo lifts driving ban after nearly a week as winter storm recovery efforts continue
Buffalo, New York's roads have finally reopened Thursday after a driving ban was in place for nearly a week following a deadly winter storm that swept through the region.
Holiday travel fiasco leaves thousands stranded
The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into Southwest Airlines after 3,000 flights were canceled.
Tesla owners share videos of their cars failing in arctic freeze
Furious Tesla owners are blasting the company over how their high-end cars are not functioning in extreme weather, as the recent arctic freeze left their door handles frozen shut and the electric-powered vehicles unable to charge. “Bet ya didn’t think of ice in the Tesla design,” Canadian meteorologist Rachel Modestino wrote alongside a now-viral video of her Tesla door handle refusing to budge. The footage was shared on Dec. 23, when temperates in Ontario hit a low of 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Other Twitter users came to her aid and quickly shared some tips in the comments of her video, which has been...
Chicago-area ComEd customers warned rolling power outages are possible Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
CHICAGO - ComEd warned electricity customers in the Chicago area that hours-long rolling power outages were possible on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – two of the coldest days so far this winter. ComEd said the power outages – if they happen – would be due to problems with...
