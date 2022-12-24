FedEx, UPS warn package deliveries could be interrupted by winter storm as driver safety takes priority

Furious Tesla owners are blasting the company over how their high-end cars are not functioning in extreme weather, as the recent arctic freeze left their door handles frozen shut and the electric-powered vehicles unable to charge. “Bet ya didn’t think of ice in the Tesla design,” Canadian meteorologist Rachel Modestino wrote alongside a now-viral video of her Tesla door handle refusing to budge. The footage was shared on Dec. 23, when temperates in Ontario hit a low of 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Other Twitter users came to her aid and quickly shared some tips in the comments of her video, which has been...

