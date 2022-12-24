Read full article on original website
War Machine
3d ago
God God Bless our Troopers keeping us safe. From the article you can plainly see this guy had a record of threatening violence. Another sad story of a young man without God in his life.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskapublic.org
Troopers fatally shoot armed Fairbanks man
Alaska State Troopers have identified two troopers who fatally shot an armed, wanted man in Fairbanks last week. According to an AST dispatch, Troopers Drew Massey and Giovanni Sommers fired Friday on 20-year-old Fairbanks resident Patrick Alexander. Massey has been with AST for three years, and Sommers was hired five months ago.
kinyradio.com
Troopers identified in Fairbanks shooting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An officer involved shooting in Fairbanks Monday was fatal after Troopers said the man had refused to drop his firearm. On Monday just after 2pm, the Alaska State Troopers were patrolling the area of Cherokee Avenue and Ravenwood Avenue in Fairbanks when they identified 20-year-old Fairbanks resident Patrick Alexander walking down the road while concealing a long gun.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks man killed in crash on Parks Highway north of Willow
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Parks Highway was shut in both directions as authorities tended to a fatal crash near Willow, according to the Department of Public Safety. According to troopers, the crash took place at Mile 77.5 at around 1:20 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic travelling southbound on the Parks Highway crossed over the center line of the roadway and hit a semi-truck The driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in August fire outside Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who was found dead during an August fire investigation outside Fairbanks has been identified, according to an Alaska State Troopers report. A call was made to Alaska State Troopers reporting a house fire near the Two Rivers Lodge on Chena Hot Springs Road outside of Fairbanks at approximately 4:15 a.m. on August 5, 2022. When troopers arrived at the location, they found a single-story building in flames. The North Pole Volunteer Fire Department and a fire marshal from the Department of Public Safety also responded.
kinyradio.com
Main drug supplier to Fairbanks convicted
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - A main supplier of methamphetamine and heroin to the Fairbanks area, 32-year-old Cody Michael Stockton, was found guilty of three drug counts on Dec. 22. The counts included first-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance; and two counts of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. Investigators from...
alaskapublic.org
Sundance funds film on man’s 2017 killing by Fairbanks law enforcement
A documentary film is being made about an Alaska Native man who was fatally shot in Fairbanks by law enforcement officers in December 2017. Family members of Cody Eyre say they’re developing the documentary to share who he was and what happened to him, but also to effect change in how calls for mental health issues are responded to. Eyre’s sister Samantha Harrison received funding from the Sundance Film Festival and Time Entertainment to create the film.
alaskasnewssource.com
Survivor of pit bull attack in Muldoon speaks out
A Fairbanks man was shot by troopers on Friday, Dec. 23. Monday's top headlines and stories from across Alaska. Thanks to refugee placement, more than 400 families now call Alaska home. Updated: 15 hours ago. Thanks to refugee placement, more than 400 families now call Alaska home. Updated: 17 hours...
alaskapublic.org
Homeless man dies in Fairbanks during 50-below wind chill
A Fairbanks man who was living in a tent in the woods was found frozen to death during last week’s extreme cold snap. Troopers identified the man in an online dispatch as 55-year-old Charles Akiviana of Fairbanks. They said they got a call on Friday morning from a man staying at a hotel off Old Airport Way reporting that he’d discovered a frozen body in a snowbank.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Scam Facebook post circulating nationwide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The North Pole Police Department has received calls about a post that appears on one of the local For Sale Facebook pages in circulation in Interior Alaska. While this post looks legit, it is a scam. This image and the text included with it is a...
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘Reciprocity Project’ highlights Alaska Native filmmaking from the Interior
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - “We Will Walk the Trail of our Ancestors” is a short documentary about the culture of Gwich’in people and how it’s passed on from generation to generation. Made by filmmakers from Interior Alaska, it is now featured as part of the Reciprocity...
The Largest Ice Museum In The World Is Here In Alaska And It’s Absolutely Magical
The Aurora Ice Museum, located in Fairbanks, Alaska, is a unique attraction that allows visitors to experience the beauty of ice in a whole new way. The museum is built entirely out of ice and features ice sculptures, ice walls, and ice chandeliers. It is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, especially during the winter months when the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape is enhanced by the cold and snowy weather.
Comments / 6