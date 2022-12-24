ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Above average temperatures will usher in a wet New Year

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Under mostly sunny skies high temperatures both today and tomorrow will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year!. Clouds return along with some rain on Saturday. The heaviest rain will fall during the afternoon and early evening but there will still be some scattered showers around at midnight as we ring in the New Year.
Thawing out with warmer temperatures on the way

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Under mostly sunny skies our highs today will finally climb above the freezing mark and in to the mid 30s. Highs both tomorrow and Thursday will be in the 40s, and then temperatures will be soaring in to the 50s as we get closer to the weekend.
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
HARRISBURG, PA
Winter storm conditions in York County

Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
HARRISBURG, PA
Farm feeds donated Christmas trees to its goats

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHP) – Thinking about throwing out your Christmas tree this week? Before you put it out to the curb, Batz Farm in Grantville is asking you to consider donating your tree to its goats. Batz Farm collects donated Christmas trees every year. Its goats love eating the...
GRANTVILLE, PA
Body found on roadway in Lancaster County on Christmas

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the death of 39-year-old Paul Donnelly, who was found dead at an intersection in Ephrata. According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, they were called to the scene of West Main St. and Martin Ave. on Dec. 25 at around 1:03 a.m. to investigate Donnelly's death.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
One injured in Christmas Day York City shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County dispatch says one adult man was injured in a shooting Christmas Day. The man was shot around 11 p.m. in York City at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police are still investigating the incident. Stay with CBS 21 for updates.
YORK, PA
3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lower Dauphin High School fire ruled accidental, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials from the Hummelstown Fire Department confirmed the fire has been ruled accidental. There is not yet any word on damage estimate per department officials. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | State Police are investigating after a fire at Lower Dauphin High School. Officials say...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died

A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
LEWES, DE
Bandit on a bike steals money jar in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a thief who stole a wallet and a jar full of change from a parked car in Spring Garden Township. According to Spring Garden Township Police Department, the person pictured broke into a parked sedan...
YORK COUNTY, PA

