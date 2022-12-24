Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Above average temperatures will usher in a wet New Year
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Under mostly sunny skies high temperatures both today and tomorrow will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year!. Clouds return along with some rain on Saturday. The heaviest rain will fall during the afternoon and early evening but there will still be some scattered showers around at midnight as we ring in the New Year.
local21news.com
Thawing out with warmer temperatures on the way
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Under mostly sunny skies our highs today will finally climb above the freezing mark and in to the mid 30s. Highs both tomorrow and Thursday will be in the 40s, and then temperatures will be soaring in to the 50s as we get closer to the weekend.
Penn
Extreme cold blamed for at least one death in Berks
According to the coroner, 74-year-old Bonnie Moore was found dead inside her Bethel Township home on Christmas Day. They said she had no heat after losing power.
local21news.com
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
WGAL
Winter storm conditions in York County
Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane closing for multiple days due to extreme weather
Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind in the forecast, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane announced it will be closed over the next several days. On a Facebook post the park said effective Dec. 22 it is shut down through the weekend for the safety of guests and employees. It will reopen on Dec. 26. (The park is always closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas.)
local21news.com
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
local21news.com
Farm feeds donated Christmas trees to its goats
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHP) – Thinking about throwing out your Christmas tree this week? Before you put it out to the curb, Batz Farm in Grantville is asking you to consider donating your tree to its goats. Batz Farm collects donated Christmas trees every year. Its goats love eating the...
local21news.com
As mall customers dwindle, popular sports apparel store announces Central PA closing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A popular Central PA store for sports apparel has announced it will be closing two of its five locations. Bleacher Bums will be closing its store in the Colonial Park Mall in Harrisburg, along with its store in Fredericksburg Maryland. The owner tells CBS...
local21news.com
Skating arena rolls into the New Year with families across generations
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHP) – Christmas Skating is back this week at Fountainblu Skating Arena in New Cumberland. The business has opened its doors to families in the week between Christmas and New Years for 27 years, giving children a fun activity while they’re home from school. The...
local21news.com
Body found on roadway in Lancaster County on Christmas
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the death of 39-year-old Paul Donnelly, who was found dead at an intersection in Ephrata. According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, they were called to the scene of West Main St. and Martin Ave. on Dec. 25 at around 1:03 a.m. to investigate Donnelly's death.
local21news.com
One injured in Christmas Day York City shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County dispatch says one adult man was injured in a shooting Christmas Day. The man was shot around 11 p.m. in York City at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police are still investigating the incident. Stay with CBS 21 for updates.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
local21news.com
Bicyclist dies after getting hit by tractor trailer in Harrisburg, officials say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A bicyclist died Tuesday night after being hit by a tractor trailer driving south on Cameron Street according to city officials. Director of Communications for the City of Harrisburg, Matt Maisel, says the bicyclist, a 29-year-old woman, later died after being taken to a local hospital.
Central Pa. Giant-anchored shopping center sold for second time this year
A shopping center in northern Dauphin County was sold twice this year. The Halifax Plaza shopping center on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township and five other associated parcels were sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $5.5 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
local21news.com
Lower Dauphin High School fire ruled accidental, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials from the Hummelstown Fire Department confirmed the fire has been ruled accidental. There is not yet any word on damage estimate per department officials. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | State Police are investigating after a fire at Lower Dauphin High School. Officials say...
local21news.com
Man faces homicide by vehicle charges following crash that killed two sisters
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police say a man is facing homicide by vehicle charges, along with a number of other charges, following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County that killed two sisters on December 23. According to the Pennsylvania State Police-Bowmansville, 41-year-old...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died
A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
local21news.com
Bandit on a bike steals money jar in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a thief who stole a wallet and a jar full of change from a parked car in Spring Garden Township. According to Spring Garden Township Police Department, the person pictured broke into a parked sedan...
Comments / 0