ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Reading, MA

Podcast: Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the Month: Alex Carucci, North Reading Football – Winning Super Bowl Quarterback

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Winthrop High School Hockey Coach Dale Dunbar – Vikings Can Score, But Defense Leads the Way

WINTHROP – Winthrop High School hockey coach Dale Dunbar is also an NHL agent. On Tuesday, in an interview with MSO Sports, he reviewed the most recent Vikings victory, a 6-2 win over Grafton (4-1), a team that had scored 24 goals in its first 4 games; previewed what’s planned for the Vikings (3-0-1) this week with no game scheduled; and critiqued the play of the Bruins in general, and in particular, Taylor Hall.
WINTHROP, MA
msonewsports.com

Hamilton Wenham’s Athletic Department Announces New Head Girls Lacrosse Coach – Emily Leland

Coach Leland gained coaching experience through her time with Charlestown Lacrosse and, most recently, as a coach in the Hamilton-Wenham Youth Lacrosse program.Coach Leland has quite a pedigree in the sport of Lacrosse. She was a four-year Varsity player at Washington and Lee University in Virginia under Coach Jan Hathorn, who was just recently inducted into the Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Hall of Fame. In her Senior year, Coach Leland helped lead the Generals (it was meant to be) to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference Title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
HAMILTON, MA
addictedtovacation.com

The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations

Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America

BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
BOSTON, MA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America

BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Daughter of Dennis Eckersley Delivers Baby in Manchester, New Hampshire, Woods

A woman who gave birth to a child in the woods near Manchester's West Side Arena is the adoptive daughter of Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley. Manchester Police said they were called to the area around 12:40 a.m. and met Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who gave a false location for the child's whereabouts. After an hour, she gave police the infant's true location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.
MANCHESTER, NH
msonewsports.com

Nahant’s Johnson Elementary School Restarts Band Program – Holiday Concert Returns

NAHANT — After three years of indoor singing and trumpets, trombones, flutes and clarinets being restricted. from being played, these opportunities are being relaunched at the Johnson School. This October the school hired a choral music teacher and alum of the school, Carol Hanson. Over the past several weeks she has supported a Veteran’s Day concert and has been preparing the students for its first Holiday Concert in several years.
NAHANT, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'

EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
EASTON, MA
bostonusa.com

Your Guide to the Best Italian Restaurants in Boston’s North End

One of Boston's most iconic foodie neighborhoods, the North End is a staple for visitors and locals alike. Whether you're searching for the best chicken parmesan, the city's best espresso martini, or cooking that reminds you of your Nonna while away from home, this neighborhood is a must-visit for some of the best Italian restaurants in Boston. Perfect for a cozy night in cooler weather, an intimate date night with someone special, European-like energy in the summer with outdoor dining, or just an amazing meal – we've gathered your guide to Italian Restaurants in Boston's North End:
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy