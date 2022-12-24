Podcast: Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the Month: Alex Carucci, North Reading Football – Winning Super Bowl Quarterback

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From QuincyTed RiversQuincy, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Related
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Winthrop High School Hockey Coach Dale Dunbar – Vikings Can Score, But Defense Leads the Way
WINTHROP – Winthrop High School hockey coach Dale Dunbar is also an NHL agent. On Tuesday, in an interview with MSO Sports, he reviewed the most recent Vikings victory, a 6-2 win over Grafton (4-1), a team that had scored 24 goals in its first 4 games; previewed what’s planned for the Vikings (3-0-1) this week with no game scheduled; and critiqued the play of the Bruins in general, and in particular, Taylor Hall.
msonewsports.com
Tuesday’s High School Basketball Scores (Game Stories from the Boston Globe): Beverly, Lynn English, Lynn Classical Boys All Win
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Merrimack College, North Andover. Junior forward Ryder Frost erupted for 38 points and 20 rebounds for the Panthers (2-2) in the first round of the Commonwealth Motors Classic at Merrimack College. Beverly will play Andover or Methuen in the semifinals Wednesday. Lynn English 98, KIPP...
msonewsports.com
Tuesday High School Boys’ Hockey Scores: Lynnfield, Swampscott, Hamilton-Wenham Win (Game Stories from the Boston Globe)
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Murphy Memorial Rink, South Boston. Jack Carpenter scored the winner on the power play to lead the Pioneers (4-0-1) in the consolation game of the Michael Giordano Christmas Classic at Murphy Memorial rink. Drew Damiani chipped in a goal and an assist for Lynnfield. Swampscott...
msonewsports.com
Hamilton Wenham’s Athletic Department Announces New Head Girls Lacrosse Coach – Emily Leland
Coach Leland gained coaching experience through her time with Charlestown Lacrosse and, most recently, as a coach in the Hamilton-Wenham Youth Lacrosse program.Coach Leland has quite a pedigree in the sport of Lacrosse. She was a four-year Varsity player at Washington and Lee University in Virginia under Coach Jan Hathorn, who was just recently inducted into the Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Hall of Fame. In her Senior year, Coach Leland helped lead the Generals (it was meant to be) to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference Title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
WCVB
Mass. HS basketball team has Southwest flight to Florida tournament canceled
FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school basketball team, who spent the year raising money to attend a tournament in Florida, had their flight canceled by Southwest Airlines, one of the thousands scrubbed by the airline in recent days. Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights on Tuesday, which...
WCVB
Family driving rental to Boston for NHL Winter Classic after Southwest flights delayed
BOSTON — With the NHL Winter Classic set for Boston's Fenway Park in less than a week, one family — who was planning to fly to Boston on Southwest — is not letting the airline's meltdown stop them from getting to Beantown. Tim Maher and his family...
addictedtovacation.com
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations
Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
msonewsports.com
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – North Shore Today: Lynnfield Christmas Morning Fire Displaces Family – Rockport Woman Honored – Community Notes, Photos & Sports Schedule
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 5 to 14 mph. Increasing clouds, with a low around 19. Calm wind. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Boston 25 News
Officials: Daughter of ex-Red Sox pitcher gave birth to baby in NH woods, left newborn in tent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The daughter of a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is facing charges after her newborn baby was found unclothed, freezing, and alone in the darkness in a wooded area in New Hampshire early Monday morning, officials said. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday...
3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America
BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 4 Recent Winners, Including 1 $2,000 Winner At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Dec 23, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — Market Basket. Thu, Dec 22, 2022 — $1,000 — 100X THE MONEY — Sunrise Market...
Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America
BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
Daughter of Dennis Eckersley Delivers Baby in Manchester, New Hampshire, Woods
A woman who gave birth to a child in the woods near Manchester's West Side Arena is the adoptive daughter of Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley. Manchester Police said they were called to the area around 12:40 a.m. and met Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who gave a false location for the child's whereabouts. After an hour, she gave police the infant's true location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Boston family puzzled over Best Buy tablet boxes stuffed with roofing shingles
BOSTON — A Boston family is left with many questions after an item bought at a local Best Buy leads to a disappointing Christmas present. The Websters told Boston 25 News that the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 box purchased at the South Bay location was stuffed with roofing shingles.
msonewsports.com
Nahant’s Johnson Elementary School Restarts Band Program – Holiday Concert Returns
NAHANT — After three years of indoor singing and trumpets, trombones, flutes and clarinets being restricted. from being played, these opportunities are being relaunched at the Johnson School. This October the school hired a choral music teacher and alum of the school, Carol Hanson. Over the past several weeks she has supported a Veteran’s Day concert and has been preparing the students for its first Holiday Concert in several years.
WCVB
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
bostonusa.com
Your Guide to the Best Italian Restaurants in Boston’s North End
One of Boston's most iconic foodie neighborhoods, the North End is a staple for visitors and locals alike. Whether you're searching for the best chicken parmesan, the city's best espresso martini, or cooking that reminds you of your Nonna while away from home, this neighborhood is a must-visit for some of the best Italian restaurants in Boston. Perfect for a cozy night in cooler weather, an intimate date night with someone special, European-like energy in the summer with outdoor dining, or just an amazing meal – we've gathered your guide to Italian Restaurants in Boston's North End:
Massachusetts woman wins $10M on scratch ticket purchased at gas station
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman had millions of reasons to indulge over the Christmas holiday after she won a massive lottery prize on a scratch ticket that she purchased at a local gas station. Helen Cicoria, of Buzzards Bay, chose the cash option on her “$10,000,000 Cash...
Comments / 1