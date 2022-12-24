Read full article on original website
Fox 59
JJ Watt Announces Retirement After 12 Seasons
The Cardinals defensive end announced these last two games of the season will be his last. View the original article to see embedded media. One of the most dominating, decorated and legendary NFL players of all-time, JJ Watt, announced Tuesday that this will be his last NFL season. The Cardinals...
Fox 59
Report: Carr Benching Made in Part to Prepare for Possible Trade
He signed a very team-friendly extension in April. View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the rest of the season and it appears the move could mean more than just resting up for 2023. It could be in an effort to make sure he’s healthy to play for another team.
Fox 59
Report: Texans’ Tunsil Aims to Be NFL’s Top-Paid Offensive Tackle
Right now, 49ers’ Trent Williams earns the most per season out of any offensive lineman in the NFL. Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil will make his third Pro Bowl appearance this season, and he told ESPN that he wants to be compensated accordingly by the team ahead of next season.
Fox 59
Rivera Explains Decision to Make Carson Wentz Commanders QB1
The quarterback hasn’t started since he injured his finger in Week 6. Ron Rivera’s reason for why the Commanders decided to tab Carson Wentz to start in their Week 17 matchup against the Browns was simple. "We're looking for a little bit of a spark, something different,” the...
Fox 59
Commanders Name Carson Wentz Starting QB for Week 17
Washington makes a quarterback change ahead of a crucial game. Carson Wentz, who last started for the Commanders in their 12–7 win over the Bears back in Week 6, has regained his spot more than two months later. On Wednesday morning, the team announced that he, and not Taylor Heinicke, will lead the way when Washington hosts the Browns on Sunday.
Fox 59
Chargers’ Brandon Staley Blames Colts for Hit by Derwin James
The Pro Bowl safety was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first half of Monday’s 20-3 win over the Colts. View the original article to see embedded media. The Chargers’ 20-3 victory over the Colts on Monday night was slightly marred by the ejection of star safety Derwin James, who was disqualified following a helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the second quarter. In the aftermath, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley defended his star player, and blamed Indianapolis for putting Dulin in a precarious position.
Fox 59
Kliff Kingsbury Says JJ Watt Blindsided Cardinals With Retirement
The superstar defensive end announced his retirement on social media Tuesday. The Cardinals' coaching staff, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury, apparently learned of star defensive end JJ Watt’s retirement announcement at the same time that fans did Tuesday. When speaking with media on Wednesday, Kingsbury subtly revealed that the...
Fox 59
Colts’ Jim Irsay Regrets Giving Frank Reich Contract Extension
Indianapolis extended the contracts of Reich and general manager Chris Ballard before the 2021 season. When the Colts fired Frank Reich in November, many observers were confused as to why the team made the decision at midseason—especially because the team just gave Reich a contract extension through 2026 just last year.
Fox 59
JJ Watt’s Wife, Kealia, Reacts to His Retirement Announcement
She couldn’t help but sing her husband’s praises after the big decision. JJ Watt’s surprise retirement announcement Tuesday shook the NFL world and fans from across the sport chimed in to sing the future Hall of Famer his praises. The most heartfelt, of course, came from Watt’s wife.
Fox 59
Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs go head-to-head during Monday Night Football and home-field advantage is up for grabs. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Fox 59
Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Kicker and defense streaming options for championship weekend. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Fox 59
Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass
The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
Fox 59
Week 17 Rankings: Running Backs
The Giants haven't yet secured a playoff spot and Saquon Barkley wants to make that happen against the Colts in Week 17. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Fox 59
Chargers TE’s Goose Egg Enrages Countless Fantasy Managers
As fantasy football semifinals matchups wrapped up on Monday night, a lot was riding on the Chargers-Colts game. View the original article to see embedded media. Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Colts was not the pinnacle of the sport. The two teams combined for five turnovers, while the hapless Colts went 0-for-10 on third-down attempts. At many points it was difficult to watch, but for some fantasy football managers, there was no use trying to look away.
Fox 59
Week 17 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Cole Kmet has been quiet of late, but that changes in Week 17 against the Lions. There are only two top 20 tight ends with injury news coming into Week 17. The replacement level options are extremely weak at this time of the season, but we saw last week that there is always an uncovered dart (Shane Zylstra – 5/26/3). Unfortunately, these outs are challenging to find.
Fox 59
Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
The Jaguars TE is the hottest player at the position. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Fox 59
Gronk: ‘I Don’t Have That Itch’ to Play Football Right Now
The former tight end addressed the reports of a possible return. Rob Gronkowski is currently retired, but various reports have made it seem the former tight end is considering a return. First, Gronkowski reportedly called the Buccaneers about a potential return, and another report said the tight end could come out of retirement—again—in 2023.
Fox 59
Week 17 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Surprise! Daniel Jones is a top 10 option for fantasy championship week. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Fox 59
Saints’ Thomas Seems Excited by Brady, Payton Rumor
The story is very much a rumor, but it didn’t stop the former Offensive Player of the Year from sharing it on Instagram. The Saints have struggled to solidify the quarterback position since the retirement of franchise legend Drew Brees. Coach Dennis Allen, who inherited the job vacated by Sean Payton, has also struggled in his first year leading the team, which is 6–9 on the year. On Tuesday, ProFootballTalk posted a pretty spicy rumor about both crucial spots, and it caught the attention of star wide receiver undefined.
Fox 59
Pistons’ Killian Hayes, Magic’s Moe Wagner Ejected After Melee
Tempers flared in Detroit as Wagner and Hayes got into it in front of the Pistons’ bench. View the original article to see embedded media. Tempers flared during Wednesday night’s game between the Magic and Pistons in Detroit, resulting in a pair of ejections and a blow to the back of Orlando forward Moe Wagner’s head.
