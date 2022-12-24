Read full article on original website
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatmentMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)IBWAA
Winter weather could cancel, delay flights again
As winter weather moves back into Colorado, passengers at Denver International Airport are bracing for another round of potential delays and cancellations.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Denver airport officials to look into holiday flight problems
Denver International Airport has been riddled with stranded, frustrated travelers over the past week, and now the airport's management wants to know what went wrong so it can figure out how to avoid it in the future.
Washington Examiner
Roughly 1,000 travelers stayed at Denver airport overnight amid Southwest cancellations
Roughly 1,000 travelers were stuck at the Denver International Airport overnight on Monday amid a mass cancellation and delay of flights from Southwest Airlines due to inclement weather across the country. Southwest reported 2,876 cancellations on Monday, approximately 70% of its total flights on that day, according to tracking from...
Dangerous travel across the Denver metro area for the Thursday morning commute
Snow for Denver and the Front Range tonight. 3-6 inches possible for our area...up to a foot in the higher elevations. The advisory for the metro has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning.
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow
We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
1 to 14 inches? Here’s why snow totals are uncertain
From an inch to 14 inches, expected snow amounts during this snowstorm are very different. So, why are the snow totals so broad?
Here's how much snow we could get in Colorado
DENVER — Here we go again, Denver. Another round of snow could drop several inches of accumulation after dark Wednesday night along the urban corridor, potentially including Denver. But the forecast is uncertain for a couple of key reasons. First, here's generally what to expect: Rain showers changed over...
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
Denver International Airport CEO says Southwest issues were preventable
In the days following a swath of airline cancellations that stranded thousands of holiday travelers, Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington says he believes the situation was preventable.
oilcity.news
SkyWest commercial plane from Denver reportedly slides off runway in Rock Springs late Tuesday
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — A SkyWest commercial passenger plane from Denver carrying about 50 people slid off the runway during landing late Tuesday at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. According to a statement from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a call around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday...
KDVR.com
Crews recover worker's body after trench collapse
Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Crews recover worker’s body after trench collapse. Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after...
Airport continues to cause chaos for Colorado families this holiday season
Delays at Denver International Airport continue to cause chaos for families this holiday season. Crowds of people celebrated Christmas at the airport, and they're still there.The majority of the problems are with Southwest Airlines, after the company canceled two-thirds of its flights. Some 2,700 Southwest flights were canceled Monday, with another 700 delayed. That's according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.Michelle Dirksen was among those stranded. She told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White she was headed to Belize with her family from St. Louis, with a connecting flight in Denver. "It left 15 minutes before, and we were in line for over 5 hours trying to rebook. We can't get home," said Dirksen. "We had to come back for luggage because they can't find all our luggage. They say it's taking 2-4 days to get luggage." "We had Christmas dinner with 17 of us from pizza from 7-Eleven last night because that's all that was open. At least we're all together. It could be worse!" she added. "So, now we're on five separate flights out of here to go to another destination and we just pray none of those are canceled because now we're all split up."
Denver weather: Atmospheric river bringing more snow
High clouds are likely overnight in Denver with low temperatures around 34.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Next system will deliver heavy mountain snow, with some snow for Northeast Colorado as well
We hope everyone had a very merry holiday weekend, and are enjoying the thaw after last week's deep freeze – assuming you were lucky enough to avoid the thawing of frozen pipes!. Temperatures today will be near 50°F across the greater Denver metro area, with highs near 60°F on...
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes, but travelers are still stranded
Southwest will reduce its flight schedule over the next few days as the airline works to catch up. Meanwhile, stranded passengers have been forced to pay for hotels and food and search for their luggage.
10,000 pieces of luggage unclaimed at Denver airport
Passengers have been standing at the baggage claim area for hours trying to find their luggage.
Summit Daily News
‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years
Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
