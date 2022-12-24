Read full article on original website
The NPR Culture Desk shares our favorite stories of 2022
In 2022, we traveled all over the country chronicling the transformation of regional theater, we reported a series on Latinos in Hollywood, we celebrated your family recipes, and we brought you hundreds of recommendations for the year's best books and movies. Now, as we head into 2023, we take a look back at our favorite stories of the year:
How Hollywood gets wildfires all wrong — much to the frustration of firefighters
The new CBS drama series Fire Country, about a group of prisoners turned volunteer firefighters in Northern California, is aflame with the raging pyrotechnics and human melodrama that audiences have come to expect from pop culture takes on wildfires and the people who bravely tackle them. The show was the...
The Burna Boy philosophy: 'Anybody not comfortable with my reality is not my fan'
Just a few years ago, when Burna Boy would perform in D.C. he'd attract a solid crowd of about 2,000. Earlier this month when he came to town, it was for a sold out arena of more than 20,000 screaming fans. At Capital One Arena, fans told NPR why seeing...
Theophilus London's family files a missing persons report for the rapper
LOS ANGELES — The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months. London's family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los...
Celebrate New Year's with Toast of the Nation
We got a globe-trotting party this New Year's! Four worldly bands present grooving sounds from four locations. We begin with the Grammy-nominated Gullah Geechee musicians from Charleston, S.C.: Ranky Tanky. They are updating some old, foot-stomping rhythms for the modern day with an icon of soul singing, Ms. Lisa Fischer, from the stage of SFJAZZ in San Francisco.
Musicians use rhythm and harmony to heal America's toxic divide
It's a chilly night in the Texas Hill Country, but inside the Arcadia Theater in the town of Kerrville there is a blithe spirit afoot. The crowd is swaying to Miles and Miles of Texas played by Asleep at The Wheel, the Grammy-winning Western Swing band. The audience is a...
Six ways media took a big step backward in 2022
As 2022 winds down, it's obvious the past year has been, in many ways, a giant step backward for media. So much has gone wrong: from fundamental shifts in the streaming business to widespread cutbacks at major media companies — including NPR — and, of course, Elon. And there's one word which sums up the dynamic at the heart of most of this heartache: transition.
Our music critics' most memorable lyrics of the year
When the words in a song hit you in just the right way, they can stay with you. We're asking the folks at NPR Music: What lyrics did you hear in 2022 that you just couldn't shake? In the short segments below, they explain their choices. Lars Gotrich, producer for...
Author Jerry Craft: Most kids cheer for the heroes to succeed no matter who they are
This essay by Jerry Craft is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. If you are a parent or a caregiver and your kid reads a book and identifies with the antagonist (you know, the bad guy), then you have not done your job as a parent. There, I said it. This was initially going to be my big finale. But I've decided to start here instead. And here's why: When you think of the books that have been banned over the last few years, most are by or about people of color or the LGBTQ+ community. And in many of these stories, as with my books New Kid and Class Act, the protagonists are the targets of bullying.
Comic Jerrod Carmichael bares his secrets in 'Rothaniel'
'Reservation Dogs' co-creator says the show gives audiences permission to laugh. Sterlin Harjo says society has a tendency to be "very precious with Native people." His irreverent series follows four teens on a reservation. Originally broadcast Sept. 19, 2022.
Trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf steps out of his comfort zone with 'Capacity to Love'
Every time he works on a new album, trumpet player Ibrahim Maalouf asks himself: Am I doing something new or am I repeating myself? "Am I just releasing album to release an album because this is how I make a living? ... " he asks. "My challenge is every time to try to even surprise myself."
Lyrics from 'Human Kind' by Straw Man Army will stay with you
When the words in a song hit you in just the right way, they can stay with you. We're asking the folks at NPR Music: What lyrics did you hear in 2022 that you just couldn't shake? NPR Music producer Lars Gotrich shares a line from Straw Man Army's "Human Kind."
Lyrics from 'Me Porto Bonito' by Bad Bunny will stay with you
We asked Anamaria Sayre of NPR's Latin music podcast Alt.Latino: Was there a lyric from 2022 that stayed with you all year? She chose a line from Bad Bunny's "Me Porto Bonito." Transcript. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. A clever piece of writing can inspire people, maybe change a few minds....
