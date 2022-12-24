ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Revisiting our conversation with journalist Frank Bruni on 'vision lost and found'

Political Rewind: Pulitizer Prize winner Stacy Schiff joins us to talk her book 'The Revolutionary'. Political Rewind: Author, poet Honorée Fanonne Jeffers weaves a powerful story in debut novel. December 27, 2021. |. By:. Bill Nigut and. Sam Bermas-Dawes. Tagged as:. Political Rewind: Author Ronald Brownstein On How 1974...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celebrate New Year's with Toast of the Nation

We got a globe-trotting party this New Year's! Four worldly bands present grooving sounds from four locations. We begin with the Grammy-nominated Gullah Geechee musicians from Charleston, S.C.: Ranky Tanky. They are updating some old, foot-stomping rhythms for the modern day with an icon of soul singing, Ms. Lisa Fischer, from the stage of SFJAZZ in San Francisco.
WASHINGTON, DC
Six ways media took a big step backward in 2022

As 2022 winds down, it's obvious the past year has been, in many ways, a giant step backward for media. So much has gone wrong: from fundamental shifts in the streaming business to widespread cutbacks at major media companies — including NPR — and, of course, Elon. And there's one word which sums up the dynamic at the heart of most of this heartache: transition.
Author Jerry Craft: Most kids cheer for the heroes to succeed no matter who they are

This essay by Jerry Craft is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. If you are a parent or a caregiver and your kid reads a book and identifies with the antagonist (you know, the bad guy), then you have not done your job as a parent. There, I said it. This was initially going to be my big finale. But I've decided to start here instead. And here's why: When you think of the books that have been banned over the last few years, most are by or about people of color or the LGBTQ+ community. And in many of these stories, as with my books New Kid and Class Act, the protagonists are the targets of bullying.
Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

