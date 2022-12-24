ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 5

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois school vaccine mandate unlikely in 2023

(WTVO) — The Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee has not recommended that children should receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, which means lawmakers will likely not issue a mandate for the 2023-24 academic year. At a public meeting in Chicago on Dec. 22, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Sameer Vohra said a COVID-19 mandate for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State

At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
ILLINOIS STATE
suntimesnews.com

IDPH reports Randolph and 88 Illinois counties are at an elevated community level for COVID-19

CHICAGO – With families across Illinois and the nation gathering to celebrate the New Year’s holiday season this weekend, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are circulating at concerning levels, so the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public to celebrate the holiday safely and take action to protect their most vulnerable loved ones, including the elderly and the very young.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

New Illinois laws take effect on January 1

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Over 180 new laws will take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1. From criminal justice reform to health care and education, there are plenty of changes you should know about before Sunday. The pretrial fairness portion of the SAFE-T Act is the most popular law taking effect...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois paying unemployment debt without full accounting of fraud

(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by representatives from business, labor and members of the General Assembly. The state still owes more than $1.3 billion that would have hit taxpayers with an additional $20 million in interest payments next September. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjpf.com

88 counties at elevated level for Covid-19

Eighty-eight counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, up from 86 a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is urging those who are feeling ill to take a COVID-19 test and to stay home if they test positive to avoid spreading the virus to friends and family, especially those vulnerable to serious outcomes.
ILLINOIS STATE
kwos.com

Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals

A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
MISSOURI STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ minimum wage to increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents might see an increase in their pay next month, as the minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour on January 1 for most workers. It is part of the “$15 Minimum Wage Law” that Governor JB Pritzker signed in 2019, and businesses have been implementing the gradual […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

More Illinoisans can log on

You might say high-speed Internet is a necessity, not a frill. And, because of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, another 87,000 homes and businesses in Illinois will get into the 21-st Century. “When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law over a year and a half ago,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

New state laws affect education in 2023

As the new year arrives, there will be several changes in local education forthcoming after new state laws were passed by the Illinois General Assembly. Every public middle or high school student will be provided at least one school day excused absence per school year to engage in a civic event.
Fox 32 Chicago

What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Unless a judge steps in, Illinois is poised to become the first state to completely eliminate cash bail, expanding an approach that has seen some success across the country even as it’s been vilified here. In a barrage of attack ads before last month’s elections, the...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy