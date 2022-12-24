(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by representatives from business, labor and members of the General Assembly. The state still owes more than $1.3 billion that would have hit taxpayers with an additional $20 million in interest payments next September. ...

