nodq.com
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Why She Is No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship is not very good, as many fans are aware. The two have discussed their friendship problems in interviews with the media multiple times. However, Lynch’s ex-boyfriend recently talked about how their friendship worsened and explained the reason. Jeff Dye was in a...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock
Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
PWMania
Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Have Offered to Donate Their Kidneys to Konnan
Konnan provided an update on his medical condition on the latest Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast. The former WCW/TNA star, who recently began dialysis, explained how he injured his kidney, and Rey Mysterio’s children, Dominik and Aalyah, have offered to donate kidneys to him:. “I was in...
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Flaunts New Look At WWE Madison Square Garden Show
Zelina Vega returned in 2021 after she was initially released by WWE. While initially a manager in NXT, Vega proved to the world she could wrestle when it counts. Vega is also a very stylish WWE Superstar who loves changing up her look from time to time. So it comes as no surprise that Vega decided to change up her look once again during the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.
musictimes.com
Nelly, Ashanti Rekindle Relationship After Spicy Performance? Fans Hope So
Nelly and Ashanti were one of the biggest powerhouse couples in the early 2000s. Their chemistry was off the roof, but it seems like it's still there, despite several years after their breakup. During Power 98.3 and Power 96.1's "Under the Mistletoe" concert in Glendale, Arizona, fans could not take...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring
It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill Wanting A Match With Her
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Due to her in-ring skills, Flair remains one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling. In fact, even Jade Cargill recently wanted a match with her. Now it seems Flair has decided to respond to Jade Cargill.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Sean Strickland Lashes Out At MMA Community For Paying Tributes To Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland slammed the MMA community over too-late tributes to the deceased Stephan Bonnar. “Tarzan” argued people should’ve helped the UFC Hall of Famer when he was still alive and not now that he’s already dead. Tributes poured in after The Original Ultimate Fighter Stephan Bonnar passed...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
ringsidenews.com
Summer Rae Mesmerizes In Cheeky White Underwear Bedroom Photo Drop
Summer Rae was one of the mainstays of the women’s division in the early to mid-2010s. Her time in the company did not long, as she left back in 2017 and honed her craft in other avenues. Rae also loves working as a model, and so it is not a big surprise that she decided to share another thirst trap for fans recently.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Special Match For 2023 Royal Rumble Event
WWE Royal Rumble will be the first pay-per-view of the new year, officially kicking off the road to WrestleMania 39 in 2023. The event itself is known for surprise appearances by former WWE superstars and legends during the name-sake match. However, this year, a new match type has been confirmed to take place.
PWMania
Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’
Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.
wrestlingrumors.net
Here’s Looking At You: Wrestling Fans React To Roman Reigns Breaking The Fourth Wall
He has our attention. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years with one of the longest World Title reigns the company has ever seen. As he smashes back one challenger after another, the question has become just who can actually stop him. This time around, it seems that Reigns might have an idea in place for a special move before someone can come against him.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixed Updated Version Of The Road Warriors At WrestleMania 34
WWE has a lot of things that they can pull from to re-create history. The company is also notorious for plans changing, especially back in the day when Vince McMahon ran the show. Jimmy Fallon was mentioned as a potential WrestleMania host in 2018, but plans changed. Several ideas were...
