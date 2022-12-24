The Kansas Jayhawks see a bright future thanks to a quick turnaround under coach Lance Leipold. And the Arkansas Razorbacks go into Wednesday's Liberty Bowl hoping quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders can provide enough offense to make up for a roster thinned by opt-outs and transfer portal departures. Kansas and Arkansas come in with identical 6-6 records in the first meeting between these neighbors since 1906. A winning season is on the line.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO