Jackson County, KS

Kansas woman dies after wrong-way, head-on crash

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by Kyle Robert White, 29, Hiawatha, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 73 at 179th Street. The pickup struck a westbound 2005...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Woman critically injured in Kansas house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in a house fire on Monday in Shawnee County. Just after 6p.m. crews responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1278 SW Lincoln Avenue, according to Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Rosie Nichols. During their initial search, firefighters located a woman trapped...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79. He died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Manhattan in northeastern Kansas, his son, Ned, who...
MANHATTAN, KS
Liberty Bowl pits Kansas vs Arkansas for 1st time since 1906

The Kansas Jayhawks see a bright future thanks to a quick turnaround under coach Lance Leipold. And the Arkansas Razorbacks go into Wednesday's Liberty Bowl hoping quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders can provide enough offense to make up for a roster thinned by opt-outs and transfer portal departures. Kansas and Arkansas come in with identical 6-6 records in the first meeting between these neighbors since 1906. A winning season is on the line.
LAWRENCE, KS
Once Christmas is over, what happens to the tree?

MANHATTAN — Christmas trees bring Christmas glee, but they can bring even more than that once the holiday season is past, said Kansas State University forester Charlie Barden. “An old Christmas tree can be used to benefit birds, fish and the landscape by placing it in a corner of...
MANHATTAN, KS
K-State names Mansfield new volleyball coach

MANHATTAN – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, has been named the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State, Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced today. Mansfield, who has spent the past five seasons...
MANHATTAN, KS
