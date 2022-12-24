Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Southwest cancels hundreds of flights, leaving travelers searching for other options
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two days after Christmas and travelers with Southwest are exploring every option to get back home. Some are traveling to other airports. some are renting a car to drive back home and others says they are waiting for their flight to be rescheduled. Southwest is canceling...
cnycentral.com
Central NY counties help their neighbors to the west as post-blizzard operations continue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — First responders from all over Central New York are making the trek to Erie County to assist in the recovery from the deadly blizzard that devastated the region. Many of these crews are coming from Onondaga County where the storm was narrowly avoided. The Commissioner of...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Sheriff reminds snowmobilers of laws and safety tips as season kicks off
CAMDEN, N.Y. — Sheriff Rob Maciol of Oneida County and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Snowmobile Patrol Unit hosted the annual Snowmobile Safety Press Conference Tuesday at the TC Riders Snowmobile Club in the town of Camden. As New York’s busy snowmobiling season begins, the sheriff reiterated that...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse to send snow removal crews, equipment to Buffalo to aid in clean-up effort
Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse announced it will send snow removal crews and equipment to Buffalo as the city continues to clean-up from the massive Christmas weekend snow storm that has claimed at least 28 lives. A team of nine Department of Public Works employees will leave...
cnycentral.com
Parents are spending time exploring CNY with kids over winter vacation
Syracuse, N.Y. — Most schools in the CNY area are halfway through their holiday break and families are trying to keep their kids busy. Ice skating or enjoying the Museum of Science and Technology are just a few ways children are enjoying their week off from school. A Central New York native that now lives in Orlando is visiting her mom, and she didn't forget about all the attractions to do while visiting Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
Centro promises to modernize Syracuse's public transit system with recently received aid
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) is looking to modernize public transit in the city, and it wants your feedback. It recently received $3 million as a part of the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill recently passed by Congress. This aid will be used to...
cnycentral.com
10 people displaced following Constantia house fire
CONSTANTIA, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is helping multiple people who were displaced by a fire in the Town of Constantia on Tuesday, December 27th. According to the Constantia Fire Department, multiple fire crews responded to the fire at a home on Salt Road. Photos from the scene show how the fire overtook the home while crews worked get the fire under control.
cnycentral.com
Man with machete in custody hours after tense situation with police in Utica
Utica, NY — UPDATE: The man was taken into custody at 4:45 PM. He was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Utica Police will be charging him with criminal mischief charges related to Tuesday's incident. Police say he also has five outstanding warrants and will be booked on those.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Sheriff Elect Toby Shelley to be sworn in Tuesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Sheriff-Elect Toby Shelley and his command staff will be sworn in ceremonially on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Shelley is proceeding the current Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway, who was elected in 2014 over Shelley and is retiring this year. The ceremony will be at the Tyrol...
cnycentral.com
ORANGE ZONE: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Preview
The Bronx, N.Y. — Christmas has come and gone and a new year is right around the corner but for now the attention of each and every Syracuse football fan turns downstate to the Bronx where Yankee Stadium plays host to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. featuring your Syracuse Orange and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
cnycentral.com
Ithaca woman caught inside someone's house on Christmas night, police say
ITHACA, N.Y. — On the evening of Dec. 25, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Seneca St for a burglary in process. Officers say they were able to hear the suspect once they entered the residence. The suspect attempted to escape out of a window but we're told she spotted and officer and turned around and was soon taken into custody without incident.
cnycentral.com
Empire State Building lit up for SU, Minnesota ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team is preparing to play in its first bowl game in 4 years this week, and one of NYC's tallest buildings got into the football spirit ahead of the game. SU is set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in...
cnycentral.com
Members of SU, Minnesota football teams ring bell on Wall Street ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK — Representatives from Syracuse University Athletics were among those invited to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City ahead of Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Coach Dino Babers, Director of Athletics John Wildhack, along with other...
cnycentral.com
Meet Kazoo and Wiley: CNYCentral's adoptable pets of the week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Kazoo and Wiley! Kazoo is a nearly 3-year-old buff and white cat with the CNY Cat Coalition. CNY Cat Coalition says Kazoo is very vocal and curious. He loves to chase a laser pointer too. Kazoo was rescued after being abandoned on Syracuse's Northside...
cnycentral.com
Brandon's Bites: 'Pork & Knife' serves up your favorite foods with a twist
If you are looking for unique fresh handcrafted sandwiches and house cured meats then "Pork & Knife" could be the place for you. The newly opened deli at 250 South Clinton St in Armory Square, offers breakfast and lunch five days a week. Head Chef and co-owner, Jacob Flanders says...
cnycentral.com
Paige's Butterfly Run donates $230,000 to Upstate Foundation for pediatric cancer research
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate Foundation received a $230,000 donation from Paige’s Butterfly Run to support a range of services for children with cancer receiving care at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. The non-profit organization made the announcement outside of the children’s hospital Wednesday. The funds will...
cnycentral.com
Sheriff-elect says outgoing Sheriff Conway hasn't contacted him or helped in transition
SOLVAY, N.Y. — Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley was sworn into office Tuesday evening during a ceremonial event, and says he is eager to start his new position as Onondaga County Sheriff. But he said he has gotten no help from the man he's succeeding. Shelley will take over for current...
