Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Parents are spending time exploring CNY with kids over winter vacation

Syracuse, N.Y. — Most schools in the CNY area are halfway through their holiday break and families are trying to keep their kids busy. Ice skating or enjoying the Museum of Science and Technology are just a few ways children are enjoying their week off from school. A Central New York native that now lives in Orlando is visiting her mom, and she didn't forget about all the attractions to do while visiting Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

10 people displaced following Constantia house fire

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is helping multiple people who were displaced by a fire in the Town of Constantia on Tuesday, December 27th. According to the Constantia Fire Department, multiple fire crews responded to the fire at a home on Salt Road. Photos from the scene show how the fire overtook the home while crews worked get the fire under control.
CONSTANTIA, NY
cnycentral.com

Man with machete in custody hours after tense situation with police in Utica

Utica, NY — UPDATE: The man was taken into custody at 4:45 PM. He was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Utica Police will be charging him with criminal mischief charges related to Tuesday's incident. Police say he also has five outstanding warrants and will be booked on those.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

ORANGE ZONE: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Preview

The Bronx, N.Y. — Christmas has come and gone and a new year is right around the corner but for now the attention of each and every Syracuse football fan turns downstate to the Bronx where Yankee Stadium plays host to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. featuring your Syracuse Orange and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca woman caught inside someone's house on Christmas night, police say

ITHACA, N.Y. — On the evening of Dec. 25, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Seneca St for a burglary in process. Officers say they were able to hear the suspect once they entered the residence. The suspect attempted to escape out of a window but we're told she spotted and officer and turned around and was soon taken into custody without incident.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet Kazoo and Wiley: CNYCentral's adoptable pets of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Kazoo and Wiley! Kazoo is a nearly 3-year-old buff and white cat with the CNY Cat Coalition. CNY Cat Coalition says Kazoo is very vocal and curious. He loves to chase a laser pointer too. Kazoo was rescued after being abandoned on Syracuse's Northside...
SYRACUSE, NY

