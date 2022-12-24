Read full article on original website
Meet Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel’s Girlfriend, Erin Basil
Jack Eichel went from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. And his former team’s fans are still not over it. Apart from losing the center to Vegas, fans also had to say farewell to their favorite franchise WAG, Buffalo local Erin Basil. Her family is well-known in Nickel City, and locals would have run-ins with the NHL pro with Basil or another family member. That alone makes for a story to tell on social media. For her new fans in Vegas, we reveal more about the background of Jack Eichel’s girlfriend, Erin Basil, in this wiki.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
The Hockey Writers
3 Kraken Who Could Get Well-Earned Extensions Next Offseason
The holidays are here, which means the halfway point of the NHL season is right around the corner. While extension talks with players are often put off until the end of the season, it’s never too early to look at who might be re-signing in 2023. Several Seattle Kraken restricted free agents are extension-eligible (RFA), as well as a few unrestricted free agents (UFA) that could return next season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
The Hockey Writers
Brett Lindros: A Promising Career Cut Short
Everyone has heard of Eric Lindros. He was the first overall pick in 1991 and started his career with a bang, refusing to sign with the Quebec Nordiques, the team that drafted him. That forced them to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he went on to be one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Although concussions and other injuries derailed his career, he still earned a place in the Hall of Fame in 2016.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks By the Numbers: Christmas Edition
Here we are at the NHL Christmas break, and the Chicago Blackhawks are 32 games into their 2022-23 season. They have a record of 8-20-4 (20 points), which is currently dead last in the NHL. It’s been a rough road to follow this team in this rebuilding season, and we’re not even halfway through yet.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Special Teams and Goaltending Must Remain Consistent
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been firing on all cylinders lately and are currently sitting in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. They have improved in every area of their game, especially goaltending and special teams. The Penguins have two games left in 2022 including a division matchup with the New Jersey Devils. In order for the team to continue being successful through the second half of the season, their outstanding special teams and goaltending play must continue.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ 3 Best Moments of 2022
As the days count down to 2023, the San Jose Sharks have a lot of reflecting to do. 2022 has been a year of moderate highs and a variety of lows, and it is not a stretch of the imagination to assume the team is looking forward to a fresh start in the new year. However, needing a fresh start does not mean there were not some great moments for fans to look back on.
The Hockey Writers
5 Fast Facts From Oilers’ 2-1 Victory vs Flames
Fans who were worried about the Edmonton Oilers before Christmas likely aren’t going to feel better after the team’s first game back from the holiday break on Tuesday (Dec. 27). While the Oilers got past the Calgary Flames 2-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome, they were not the better team...
The Hockey Writers
Flames Riding Momentum Into Final Battle of Alberta Matchup
The Calgary Flames recently visited California, facing off against the San Jose Sharks, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Anaheim Ducks, winning three out of the four games during the trip. They could have collected eight points, but an odd-man rush in overtime in Los Angeles ended their hopes for a clean sweep.
The Hockey Writers
Spotlight Shines on Canadiens GM Hughes in Habs-Panthers Game
The focus isn’t completely on the Montreal Canadiens themselves as they visit the Florida Panthers Dec. 29. At least, it most certainly won’t be on defenseman Ben Chiarot, who was the centerpiece of the trade-deadline deal between the two teams last season, which is telling. It’s of course...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-2 Win Over Latvia
In the first game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, Team USA defeated Team Latvia 5-2 in Moncton, New Brunswick. After a slow first period, Team USA was able to find its footing and pull off a win against a rather resilient Team Latvia. Here are three takeaways from the game.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Junior Championship: Team Austria Final Roster
With the 2023 World Junior Championship kicking off today, and each competing nation submitting their finalized rosters yesterday, it’s time to go over Austria’s roster and see what they might be able to do at this year’s tournament. Last August’s tournament did not feature a relegation match so Austria wasn’t in too much trouble there, but relegation is back and the threat is real.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Face Big Lineup Decisions as Injured Players Return
With the end of December comes the beginning of January. And, for the Detroit Red Wings, with the beginning of January comes a handful of players returning to the lineup after missing time with injury. Considering the fact that the Red Wings have technically never iced a fully-healthy lineup this season, this is certainly welcome news.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-3 Loss to Slovakia
While Team USA started with a strong first period in the Dec. 28 matchup against Team Slovakia, they were unfortunately not able to pull off a win. They were defeated by a score of 6-3, as they faced a few of the NHL’s top prospects and struggled to find their footing amidst penalties.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ Horrendous Track Record in Late December Road Trips
The Philadelphia Flyers begin a three-game West Coast road trip on Thursday, Dec. 29, against the San Jose Sharks. They’ll round out the California swing with a matinee against the Los Angeles Kings on New Year’s Eve followed by a short ride to face the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 2. When Disney on Ice visits the Wells Fargo Center right after Christmas every year, it forces the Flyers to hit the road. They have limped through an astonishing trend of brutal road trips at this time of year in recent history.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
The Hockey Writers
Reports of Maple Leafs’ Tavares Decline Are Exaggerated
John Tavares is now in his fifth season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Although he’s been accused of slowing down over his years with the club, he’s still a productive player. In addition, he’s the team’s captain and brings a lot of intangibles to the room.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 12/27/22
The Christmas holidays are over, and the Minnesota Wild are right back into action as they head north to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. The inter-divisional competition tends to bring a heavy game between these two clubs, and the holidays are unlikely to change that, especially with the Wild just three points behind the Jets in the standings. The Wild are coming into the game with 12 wins in their last 16 games, producing an impressive 0.750 points percentage, and will be looking to get back on track after dropping their last game to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 22.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Maple Leafs & Marner’s 2019 Contract Negotiations
When Mitch Marner first came to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fans adored him. He was drafted fourth overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and in his next season with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) London Knights, he proved Toronto’s choice was a good one. He tore up the OHL, averaging over two points each game (116 points in 57 games).
