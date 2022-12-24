ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

Multiple water leaks reported at WVU after cold snap

Cold weather and high winds have caused a series of water leaks on WVU’s Morgantown campus, school officials said Tuesday. Sprinkler and water line leaks were reported at the following campus building:. Arnold Hall, Arnold Apartments. Chitwood Hall. Dadisman Hall. Engineering Sciences Building. Evansdale Residential Complex. Maple House. Marina...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First responders stay busy during cold temperatures

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week’s cold snap had area first responders, particularly fire departments, working nearly non-stop. Things still haven’t slowed down. The weather is warming up, but last week’s frigid temperatures created a host of problems for local first responders. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department...
WDTV

After today, rising temperatures for this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with some sunshine. Then after today, temperatures are on the rise, but as for what the New Year’s Day weekend will be like, find out in the video above!. After a low-pressure system brought cloudy skies and a...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Traffic lights at busy Weston intersection now functional

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Malfunctioning traffic lights at a busy Weston intersection are working properly once again. The lights at the Staunton Dr. intersection, near the Market Place Shopping Center, had been flashing yellow since Friday, eliciting dozens of complaints from drivers to city officials and on social media. A...
WESTON, WV
WTOV 9

Wheeling Clinic suffers water damage, icicles cascade from windows

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Clinic at the corner of 16th Street and Eoff Street was seen covered in icicles on Monday. Crews from Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration were on site and say flooding had occurred within the building. Outside of the building, water could be seen dripping from...
WDTV

Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Local city manager shares message of appreciation for workers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While many were enjoying time off of work for the holidays, many others were unable to do so. Fire departments, law enforcement agencies, utility workers and many others were all forced into action during last week’s cold snap. But one local city official is taking...
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

Local daycare prepares for flu season

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. is in the midst of what health officials have dubbed a “triple-demic.” Kids are among the hardest hit creating a big challenge for a local daycare. The peak of flu season is on its way, and RSV and COVID continue to be...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Fairmont community helps family after devastating house fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a few days after Christmas, a family in Fairmont was looking to rebuild after a house fire. At around 10:30 p.m. on December 27, a home on Merchant Street caught on fire. The Plyman family lost their dogs and two rooms to the fire. They...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Subway on Main Street in Bridgeport to open this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The third Subway location in Bridgeport will soon be open. Gentry Vass of JVG Restaurant Group, LLC said the new Subway store on Bridgeport’s East Main Street will open its doors on Wed., Dec. 28. Located next to Dollar Tree at the plaza which also...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Water shut off after break in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Water Treatment Plant reports that a water break has been found on the 3800 block of Harrison St. Water has been shut off from 38th St. north to fix the leak. Once it has been restored, there will be a 48-hour boil advisory in effect.
BELLAIRE, OH
wajr.com

New trail development underway in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va.– The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk and one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared Trail group, Jessica Sutton, said they have immediate plans to get trail work underway.
ELKINS, WV

