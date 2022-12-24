Read full article on original website
WDTV
Rain showers are likely as we enter the New Year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is much warmer than this past weekend, and temperatures only go up from here. However, this weekend is looking a bit soggy. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Daily Athenaeum
Multiple water leaks reported at WVU after cold snap
Cold weather and high winds have caused a series of water leaks on WVU’s Morgantown campus, school officials said Tuesday. Sprinkler and water line leaks were reported at the following campus building:. Arnold Hall, Arnold Apartments. Chitwood Hall. Dadisman Hall. Engineering Sciences Building. Evansdale Residential Complex. Maple House. Marina...
WDTV
First responders stay busy during cold temperatures
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week’s cold snap had area first responders, particularly fire departments, working nearly non-stop. Things still haven’t slowed down. The weather is warming up, but last week’s frigid temperatures created a host of problems for local first responders. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department...
WDTV
After today, rising temperatures for this week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with some sunshine. Then after today, temperatures are on the rise, but as for what the New Year’s Day weekend will be like, find out in the video above!. After a low-pressure system brought cloudy skies and a...
WDTV
Traffic lights at busy Weston intersection now functional
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Malfunctioning traffic lights at a busy Weston intersection are working properly once again. The lights at the Staunton Dr. intersection, near the Market Place Shopping Center, had been flashing yellow since Friday, eliciting dozens of complaints from drivers to city officials and on social media. A...
WDTV
Alleged power surge leaves Town of Davis in an indefinite water boil advisory
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday weekend was delayed for several town of Davis employees. On December 23, there was an alleged power surge that resulted in a flood. This flood damaged the water plant’s equipment leaving the town in an indefinite water boil advisory. “We had a power...
UPDATE: Second leak identified in South Elkins, Boil Water Advisory Issued
UPDATE: ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boil Water Advisory was issued late Tuesday night to residents in several areas throughout the City of Elkins. Following Tuesday’s reports of a leak in the South Elkins area which could lead to potential water service disruption, a second leak in the same area was discovered later that evening.
WTOV 9
Wheeling Clinic suffers water damage, icicles cascade from windows
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Clinic at the corner of 16th Street and Eoff Street was seen covered in icicles on Monday. Crews from Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration were on site and say flooding had occurred within the building. Outside of the building, water could be seen dripping from...
WDTV
Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
WDTV
Local city manager shares message of appreciation for workers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While many were enjoying time off of work for the holidays, many others were unable to do so. Fire departments, law enforcement agencies, utility workers and many others were all forced into action during last week’s cold snap. But one local city official is taking...
WDTV
Local daycare prepares for flu season
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. is in the midst of what health officials have dubbed a “triple-demic.” Kids are among the hardest hit creating a big challenge for a local daycare. The peak of flu season is on its way, and RSV and COVID continue to be...
WDTV
Fairmont community helps family after devastating house fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a few days after Christmas, a family in Fairmont was looking to rebuild after a house fire. At around 10:30 p.m. on December 27, a home on Merchant Street caught on fire. The Plyman family lost their dogs and two rooms to the fire. They...
WDTV
Subway on Main Street in Bridgeport to open this week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The third Subway location in Bridgeport will soon be open. Gentry Vass of JVG Restaurant Group, LLC said the new Subway store on Bridgeport’s East Main Street will open its doors on Wed., Dec. 28. Located next to Dollar Tree at the plaza which also...
wajr.com
Harrison County officials search for missing man who never arrived at Morgantown Christmas Eve destination
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Brian Scott Large, 55, who was last seen Dec. 24. Detectives said Large was traveling to Morgantown in a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license number NDW411. Anyone with information about Large is asked...
WTRF
Brooke County first responders battle Christmas blaze
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fire crews responded to a housefire on Christmas in Brooke County. The blaze happened on Brook Street in Hooverson Heights. There were no injuries and the house was not a total loss.
School collecting donations after Fairmont family loses home in fire
A Fairmont family lost their home in a fire Tuesday night, according to school officials.
City of Pittsburgh closing certain roads as precaution ahead of winter storm
PITTSBURGH — Hours before a winter storm could hit our area, city officials are working to finalize their winter plans before the snow begins to fall and the roads start to freeze. Make sure to download our WPXI Weather app for the latest updates on this winter storm. “In...
wtae.com
Pittsburghers urged to stay off the streets as Public Works deals with treacherous icy roads
PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh is urging people to stay home on Friday because ofexpected treacherous driving conditions due to the weather. Mayor Ed Gainey also urges private employers to give their employees the day off, as the city is doing with all of its non-essential workers. "This...
Water shut off after break in Bellaire
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Water Treatment Plant reports that a water break has been found on the 3800 block of Harrison St. Water has been shut off from 38th St. north to fix the leak. Once it has been restored, there will be a 48-hour boil advisory in effect.
wajr.com
New trail development underway in Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va.– The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk and one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared Trail group, Jessica Sutton, said they have immediate plans to get trail work underway.
