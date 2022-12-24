Over the past couple of weeks, the belief that Rafael Devers will be signing a contract extension with the Boston Red Sox has begun to diminish and that has led to speculation that he may be traded to a team like the Chicago Cubs. When a word such as "galaxies" is used to describe how far apart the two sides are, reality begins to set in that, like so many Red Sox players before him, Devers could be finding a new home this season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO