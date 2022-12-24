Read full article on original website
Did Andrew Benintendi contract help Yankees with Ian Happ trade?
The New York Yankees are very familiar with the “price going up,” as fans watched for the duration of the 2022 season when Aaron Judge continued to hit home run after home run in his contract year, eventually earning $360 million over nine years (after they offered $213.5 million over seven).
Is anybody going to sign Aroldis Chapman away from Yankees?
Aroldis Chapman was unbearable for fits and spurts throughout his Yankees tenure, but the left-handed “closer” was very clearly at his worst in 2022, in between bouts of rehab for an ill-advised tattoo. For the first time in New York, Chapman subtracted WAR from the team in 2022...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: MLB insider predicts blockbuster trade
Over the past couple of weeks, the belief that Rafael Devers will be signing a contract extension with the Boston Red Sox has begun to diminish and that has led to speculation that he may be traded to a team like the Chicago Cubs. When a word such as "galaxies" is used to describe how far apart the two sides are, reality begins to set in that, like so many Red Sox players before him, Devers could be finding a new home this season.
Never forget Miguel Andújar wrecked Yankees’ Nolan Arenado trade
The St. Louis Cardinals got the bargain of the 2022-23 offseason when Nolan Arenado opted into the remainder of his contract, happy and satisfied with five years and $144 million to continue manning the hot corner at Busch Stadium. With Manny Machado’s opt-out looming next offseason, there’s been plenty of discussion about how he could easily tack on two or three years and $100 million on the five years/$150 million he has due to him. Arenado had no such desire to learn about the newfound possibilities of the market.
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Chicago Cubs News: Atlanta Braves model, Nelson Velazquez, and more
The Atlanta Braves continued to provide the blueprint for the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball on Tuesday night with the six-year, $73MM contract extension that they agreed to terms with catcher Sean Murphy. Murphy was acquired by the Braves in a trade with the Oakland Athletics earlier this offseason and now the Braves have locked up their catcher for the next six seasons. The Braves' extension with Murphy continues a trend that the team has followed in regard to their current core.
Blackhawks News: Canada dominates this time at World Juniors
Unlike in thier first game of the tournament, Canada actually dominated their World Juniors match on Wednesday. After being stunned by the Czech the day after Christmas, they came out strong in this game against Germany. All of the Chicago Blackhawks prospects on this team are happy. Canada defeated the...
Chicago Bulls Rumors: 3 DeMar DeRozan trades if he wants out in 2023
As of late, DeMar DeRozan has been absolutely magical. The Chicago Bulls guard has put on a show in recent games, proving once again that he was a steal for the team two offseasons ago. But, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. The Bulls are amidst many rumors...
Cincinnati Football: Breaking down Desmond Ridder’s recent performance as Falcons starter
Despite coming up short in each of his first two career starts, Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has flashed potential and should earn a chance to win the job next season. The former Bearcats star quarterback was drafted by Atlanta in the third round last April before eventually being...
3 Phillies free agents who will be gone after 2023 and who could replace them
These three Philadelphia Phillies players are free agents after the 2023 season and shouldn’t return after the coming season. The Philadelphia Phillies have some notable free agents next offseason with the headliner being Aaron Nola. The longtime Phillies starting pitcher had his option picked up for the 2023 season, allowing the club another year to assess how much he’s worth and whether or not they should continue the relationship. Given how much pitchers of his ability are getting paid this winter, the sooner they extend him, the better.
